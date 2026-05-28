About Pew Research Center’s Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey

Results for the survey are based on a mix of telephone, face-to-face and online interviews conducted under the direction of Gallup, Langer Research Associates and Social Research Centre. The results are based on national samples, unless otherwise noted. Read more about our international survey methodology and country-specific sample designs.

To compare educational groups across countries, we standardize education levels based on the United Nations’ International Standard Classification of Education (ISCED).