At the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s annual forum on Dec. 15, 2020, Director of Global Attitudes Research Richard Wike presented the results of an invitation-only poll of forum attendees about the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts, the state of the global economy, the future of work, and cooperation between countries. The presentation compared the poll’s results to findings from Pew Research Center surveys of general publics around the world.
