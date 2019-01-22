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Majority of U.S. Public Supports High-Skilled Immigration

Acknowledgements

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Table of Contents
  1. Majority of U.S. Public Supports High-Skilled Immigration
  2. Acknowledgements
  3. Survey methodology
  4. Educational attainment methodology
  5. Appendix A: References
  6. Appendix B: Detailed demographic tables

This report was written by Phillip Connor, Senior Researcher, and Neil G. Ruiz, Associate Director of Global Migration and Demography research. Editorial guidance was provided by Mark Hugo Lopez, Director of Global Migration and Demography research, and James Bell, Vice President of Global Strategy. The report was number-checked by Jynnah Radford, Research Assistant. Ariana Rodriguez-Gitler, Digital Producer, produced the report. David Kent copy edited the report.

Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/global.

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Table of Contents

  1. Majority of U.S. Public Supports High-Skilled Immigration
  2. Acknowledgements
  3. Survey methodology
  4. Educational attainment methodology
  5. Appendix A: References
  6. Appendix B: Detailed demographic tables