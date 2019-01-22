Acknowledgements

This report was written by Phillip Connor, Senior Researcher, and Neil G. Ruiz, Associate Director of Global Migration and Demography research. Editorial guidance was provided by Mark Hugo Lopez, Director of Global Migration and Demography research, and James Bell, Vice President of Global Strategy. The report was number-checked by Jynnah Radford, Research Assistant. Ariana Rodriguez-Gitler, Digital Producer, produced the report. David Kent copy edited the report.
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