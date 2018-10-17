Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

  • Report

|

Many Around the World Are Disengaged From Politics

Acknowledgments

By and
Table of Contents
  1. Many Around the World Are Disengaged From Politics
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.

Richard Wike, Director, Global Attitudes Research Alexandra Castillo, Research Associate

James Bell, Vice President, Global Strategy Stefan Cornibert, Communications Manager     Claudia Deane, Vice President, Research Kat Devlin, Research Associate  Moira Fagan, Research Assistant Janell Fetterolf, Research Associate Shannon Greenwood, Copy Editor Courtney Johnson, Research Associate Christine Huang, Research Assistant Michael Keegan, Information Graphics Designer Clark Letterman, Senior Researcher Martha McRoy, Research Methodologist Patrick Moynihan, Associate Director, International Research Methods Jacob Poushter, Senior Researcher Audrey Powers, Senior Operations Associate Ariana Rodriguez-Gitler, Digital Producer Laura Silver, Senior Researcher Bruce Stokes, Director, Global Economic Attitudes Christine Tamir, Research Assistant Kyle Taylor, Research Analyst

Next: Methodology
← Prev Page
123
Next Page →
Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials

Table of Contents

  1. Many Around the World Are Disengaged From Politics
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology