Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.
Richard Wike, Director, Global Attitudes Research Alexandra Castillo, Research Associate
James Bell, Vice President, Global Strategy Stefan Cornibert, Communications Manager Claudia Deane, Vice President, Research Kat Devlin, Research Associate Moira Fagan, Research Assistant Janell Fetterolf, Research Associate Shannon Greenwood, Copy Editor Courtney Johnson, Research Associate Christine Huang, Research Assistant Michael Keegan, Information Graphics Designer Clark Letterman, Senior Researcher Martha McRoy, Research Methodologist Patrick Moynihan, Associate Director, International Research Methods Jacob Poushter, Senior Researcher Audrey Powers, Senior Operations Associate Ariana Rodriguez-Gitler, Digital Producer Laura Silver, Senior Researcher Bruce Stokes, Director, Global Economic Attitudes Christine Tamir, Research Assistant Kyle Taylor, Research Analyst