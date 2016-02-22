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Smartphone Ownership and Internet Usage Continues to Climb in Emerging Economies

Appendix A

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Table of Contents
  1. Smartphone Ownership and Internet Usage Continues to Climb in Emerging Economies
  2. 1. Internet access growing worldwide but remains higher in advanced economies
  3. 2. Smartphone ownership rates skyrocket in many emerging economies, but digital divide remains
  4. 3. Social networking very popular among adult internet users in emerging and developing nations
  5. Appendix A
  6. Appendix B
  7. Appendix C
  8. Acknowledgments
  9. Methodology

Economic categorization

For this report we grouped countries into three economic categories: “advanced,” “emerging” and “developing.” These categories are fairly common in specialized and popular discussions and are helpful for analyzing how public attitudes vary with economic circumstances. However, no single, agreed upon scheme exists for placing countries into these three categories. For example, even the World Bank and International Monetary Fund do not always agree on how to categorize economies.

In creating our economic classification of the 40 countries in our survey, we relied on multiple sources and criteria. Specifically, we were guided by World Bank income classifications; classifications of emerging markets by other multinational organizations, such as the International Monetary Fund; per-capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP); total size of the country’s economy, as measured by GDP; and average GDP growth rate over the past 10 years.

Below is a table that outlines the countries that fall into each of the three categories. The table includes for each country the World Bank income classification, the GDP per capita based on purchasing power parity (PPP), the GDP in current prices and average GDP growth rate over the past 10 years.

Economic categorization
Next: Appendix B
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Table of Contents

  1. Smartphone Ownership and Internet Usage Continues to Climb in Emerging Economies
  2. 1. Internet access growing worldwide but remains higher in advanced economies
  3. 2. Smartphone ownership rates skyrocket in many emerging economies, but digital divide remains
  4. 3. Social networking very popular among adult internet users in emerging and developing nations
  5. Appendix A
  6. Appendix B
  7. Appendix C
  8. Acknowledgments
  9. Methodology