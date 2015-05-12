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English Proficiency on the Rise Among Latinos

References

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Table of Contents
  1. English Proficiency on the Rise Among Latinos
  2. References

Krogstad, Jens Manuel and Ana Gonzalez-Barrera. 2015. “A majority of English-speaking Hispanics in the U.S. are bilingual.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, March.

Krogstad, Jens Manuel and Mark Hugo Lopez. 2014. “Hispanic Nativity Shift: U.S. births drive population growth as immigration stalls.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, April.

Lopez, Mark Hugo and Ana Gonzalez-Barrera. 2013. “A Growing Share of Latinos Get Their News in English.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, July.

Passel, Jeffrey S., D’Vera Cohn and Ana Gonzalez-Barrera. 2012. “Net Migration from Mexico Falls to Zero—and Perhaps Less.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, April.

Ryan, Camille. 2013. “Language Use in the United States: 2011.” Washington, D.C.: U.S. Census Bureau, August.

Taylor, Paul, Mark Hugo Lopez, Jessica Martinez and Gabriel Velasco. 2012. “When Labels Don’t Fit: Hispanics and Their Views of Identity.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, April.

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Table of Contents

  1. English Proficiency on the Rise Among Latinos
  2. References