References

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Lopez, Mark Hugo and Ana Gonzalez-Barrera. 2013. “A Growing Share of Latinos Get Their News in English.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, July.

Passel, Jeffrey S., D’Vera Cohn and Ana Gonzalez-Barrera. 2012. “Net Migration from Mexico Falls to Zero—and Perhaps Less.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, April.

Ryan, Camille. 2013. “Language Use in the United States: 2011.” Washington, D.C.: U.S. Census Bureau, August.

Taylor, Paul, Mark Hugo Lopez, Jessica Martinez and Gabriel Velasco. 2012. “When Labels Don’t Fit: Hispanics and Their Views of Identity.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, April.