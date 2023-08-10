Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy 60 Years After the March on Washington

Pew Research Center conducted this study to explore how Americans view the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and the United States’ progress on racial equality 60 years after the March on Washington, which took place on Aug. 28, 1963.

This analysis is based on a survey of 5,073 U.S. adults conducted April 10-16, 2023. Everyone who took part is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), an online survey panel that is recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses. Address-based sampling ensures that nearly all U.S. adults have a chance of selection. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other categories. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.

