Financial Issues Top the List of Reasons U.S. Adults Live in Multigenerational Homes

Acknowledgments

By , , , and

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/topic/family-relationships

Kim Parker, Director, Social Trends Research                                 
Juliana Horowitz, Associate Director, Research                               
D’Vera Cohn, Senior Writer/Editor
Rachel Minkin, Research Associate   
Richard Fry, Senior Economist                              
Jeffrey S. Passel, Senior Demographer
Kiley Hurst, Research Assistant                                                        
Stella Sechopoulos, Research Assistant                               
Anna Brown, Research Associate      
Tanya Arditi, Communications Manager      
Gar Meng Leong, Communications Associate                                  
Julia O’Hanlon, Communications Associate                          
Michael Keegan, Senior Information Graphics Designer
Travis Mitchell, Copy Editor and Digital Producer  

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of the Pew Research Center methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Nick Bertoni, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Nick Hatley and Arnold Lau.

