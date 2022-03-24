Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/topic/family-relationships
Kim Parker, Director, Social Trends Research
Juliana Horowitz, Associate Director, Research
D’Vera Cohn, Senior Writer/Editor
Rachel Minkin, Research Associate
Richard Fry, Senior Economist
Jeffrey S. Passel, Senior Demographer
Kiley Hurst, Research Assistant
Stella Sechopoulos, Research Assistant
Anna Brown, Research Associate
Tanya Arditi, Communications Manager
Gar Meng Leong, Communications Associate
Julia O’Hanlon, Communications Associate
Michael Keegan, Senior Information Graphics Designer
Travis Mitchell, Copy Editor and Digital Producer
In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of the Pew Research Center methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Nick Bertoni, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Nick Hatley and Arnold Lau.