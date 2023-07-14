The question of how, if at all, race and ethnicity should figure into college admissions decisions goes back decades – at least to the Supreme Court’s 1978 decision in Regents of the University of California v. Bakke, which outlawed specific quotas for minority groups but allowed the use of race as one factor among many in admissions decisions. Given the Supreme Court’s recent rulings on affirmative action, Pew Research Center wanted to find out just how widespread the practice of factoring race and ethnicity into admissions decisions has been.

There are roughly 4,200 postsecondary degree-granting educational institutions in the United States, but many were outside the scope of this research. We started by downloading a list of institutions from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS), which is maintained by the U.S. Education Department. After filtering out for-profit schools, schools that don’t primarily offer bachelor’s degrees, non-accredited/non-degree schools and schools with “open admissions” policies (under which virtually all applicants with a high school diploma or the equivalent are admitted), we were left with 1,550 institutions.

Among the trove of data maintained by IPEDS are figures from each school on how many people applied for admission in the 2021-22 school year and how many were actually admitted. By dividing the latter into the former, we calculated admission rates for all 1,550 schools.

Since race and ethnicity considerations are more likely to be contentious at schools where demand for admission greatly outstrips available spots, we decided to focus on schools that admitted half or fewer of all their applicants for 2021-22. That brought our study group down to about 200 schools.

Our source for how much consideration (if any) a particular school gives applicants’ race and ethnicity is its Common Data Set, or CDS. The CDS was developed more than two decades ago by the College Board, Peterson’s and U.S. News and World Report as a way to both increase transparency and comparability among institutions and ease their burden of having to respond to multiple overlapping data requests from publishers of college rankings. Many (but not all) colleges participate in the CDS initiative, and many (but not all) of those publish their completed questionnaires on their websites. We searched for CDS forms for all 200+ schools on our target list, for as many years as the schools made them available.

Among the items on the CDS is a list of 19 academic and nonacademic factors (including “racial/ethnic status”) that might or might not go into a school’s admission decisions. Schools can rate each factor, in descending order, as “very important,” “important,” “considered” or “not considered.”

We further limited our study group to schools with a publicly available CDS for at least one of the past three academic years, and which assigned a rating to the “racial/ethnic status” item. In the end, 123 schools fit all our criteria.

Each CDS also contains a breakdown of the school’s undergraduate population by race and ethnicity. We used that data to calculate the diversity of each school’s student body for the most recent academic year available. Undergraduates who aren’t U.S. residents are counted separately and aren’t categorized by race or ethnicity, so we excluded them from the calculations.