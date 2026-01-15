Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

  • Report

|

Do Americans Think the Country Is Losing or Gaining Ground in Science?

Acknowledgments

By and
Table of Contents
  1. Do Americans Think the Country Is Losing or Gaining Ground in Science?
  2. Americans’ confidence in scientists
  3. Americans’ views on the impact of science on society
  4. Acknowledgments
  5. Methodology
  6. Appendix

This report is made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts. It is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at: pewresearch.org/science.

Primary research team       

Eileen Yam, Director, Science and Society Research
Galen Stocking, Associate Director, Science and Society Research
Brian Kennedy, Senior Researcher
Giancarlo Pasquini, Research Associate
Emma Kikuchi, Research Analyst      
Isabelle Pula, Research Assistant      

Editorial and graphic design          

Mia Hennen, Editorial Assistant
Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production
Kaitlyn Radde, Associate Information Graphics Designer

Communications and web publishing      

Haley Nolan, Communications Manager
DeVonte Smith, Communications Associate
Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Pew Research Center’s methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Dana Popky, Anna Brown and Arnold Lau.

Next: Methodology
← Prev Page
1 2 3 4 5 6
Next Page →
Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials

Table of Contents

  1. Do Americans Think the Country Is Losing or Gaining Ground in Science?
  2. Americans’ confidence in scientists
  3. Americans’ views on the impact of science on society
  4. Acknowledgments
  5. Methodology
  6. Appendix