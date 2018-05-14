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Majorities See Government Efforts to Protect the Environment as Insufficient

Acknowledgments

Table of Contents
  1. Majorities See Government Efforts to Protect the Environment as Insufficient
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Appendix: Detailed charts
  4. Methodology

This report is made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts. This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at: pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/science.

Primary research team

Cary Funk, Director, Science and Society Research Brian Kennedy, Research Associate Meg Hefferon, Research Assistant Mark Strauss, Writer/Editor

Editorial and graphic design

Mark Strauss, Writer/Editor David Kent, Copy Editor Margaret Porteus, Information Graphics Designer

Communications and web publishing

Tom Caiazza, Communications Manager Sara Atske, Assistant Digital Producer

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Table of Contents

  1. Majorities See Government Efforts to Protect the Environment as Insufficient
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Appendix: Detailed charts
  4. Methodology