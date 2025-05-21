Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

30% of Americans Consult Astrology, Tarot Cards or Fortune Tellers

Acknowledgments

Table of Contents

Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/religion.

Primary researcher

Chip Rotolo, Research Associate

Research team

Alan Cooperman, Director, Religion Research
Gregory A. Smith, Senior Associate Director, Religion Research           
Becka A. Alper, Senior Researcher
Besheer Mohamed, Senior Researcher
Patricia Tevington, Research Associate
Justin Nortey, Research Analyst
Asta Kallo, Research Assistant

Methods team

Ashley Amaya, Associate Director, Survey Methods
Andrew Mercer, Principal Methodologist
Courtney Kennedy, Vice President, Methods and Innovation
Dorene Asare-Marfo, Senior Panel Manager
Dana Popky, Associate Panel Manager
Anna Brown, Research Methodologist
Arnold Lau, Research Methodologist

Editorial and graphic design

Dalia Fahmy, Senior Writer/Editor
Rebecca Leppert, Copy Editor
Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production
Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer

Communications and web publishing

Haley Nolan, Communications Manager
Hannah Taber, Communications Manager
Maya Pottiger, Communications Associate
Justine Coleman, Associate Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited from the guidance of Kim Parker, Juliana Menasce Horowitz, Neha Sahgal and Rachel Drian.

