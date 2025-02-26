Appendix B: Classification of Protestant denominations

In the Religious Landscape Study (RLS), we group Protestant respondents into one of three “traditions” – the evangelical tradition, mainline tradition or the historically Black Protestant tradition – based on the specific denomination they identify with.

For instance, all respondents who identify with the Southern Baptist Convention are classified as members of the evangelical Protestant tradition; all who identify with the American Baptist Churches USA are categorized as members of the mainline Protestant tradition; and all who say they belong to the National Baptist Convention, USA, are classified as members of the historically Black Protestant tradition.

Protestant respondents who give a vague answer to questions about their denomination (e.g., “I am just a Baptist” or “I am just Methodist” or even “I am just a Christian”) are placed into one of the three Protestant traditions based on their race and/or their response to a question that asks if they think of themselves as a “born-again or evangelical Christian.”

Overall, 36% of Protestants (including 35% of those in the evangelical tradition, 32% of those in the mainline tradition, and 50% of those in the historically Black Protestant tradition) gave a vague denominational identity and were thus categorized into one of the three Protestant traditions based on their race, their born-again status, or both.

The list below reports all the denominational identities given by Protestant respondents in the 2023-24 RLS – including all the denominations offered to respondents as explicit answer choices in the survey, as well as all the responses that were volunteered by respondents (who were given the opportunity to write in their religious identity if they chose not to check one of the boxes provided in the survey). The list shows which identities were placed in each Protestant tradition, and describes whether and how we used race and/or born-again status in categorizing responses.

Baptist

Baptist family in the evangelical Protestant tradition

Southern Baptist Convention

Independent Baptist (if not Black)

Volunteered responses

American Baptist Association

Baptist General Association of Virginia

Baptist General Convention of Texas

Converge/Baptist General Conference/Swedish Baptist

Free Will Baptist

Full Gospel Baptist (if not Black)

General Association of Regular Baptists/Regular Baptist

Missionary Baptist/Baptist Missionary Association (if not Black)

Multiple Baptist mentions in the evangelical tradition

North American Baptist

Pentecostal Baptist (if not Black)

Primitive Baptist (if not Black)

Reformed Baptist/Calvinist Baptist

Separate Baptist/Separate Baptist in Christ

Venture Church Network/Conservative Baptist Association

Baptist, not further specified (if born-again/evangelical and not Black)

Baptist – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if born-again/evangelical and not Black)

Baptist family in the mainline Protestant tradition

American Baptist Churches USA

Volunteered responses

Cooperative Baptist Fellowship/Baptist Alliance

Liberal Baptist/Moderate Baptist/Progressive Baptist

Baptist, not further specified (if not born-again/evangelical and not Black)

Baptist – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if not born-again/evangelical and not Black)

Baptist family in the historically Black Protestant tradition

National Baptist Convention, USA

National Baptist Convention of America

Progressive National Baptist Convention

Independent Baptist (if Black)

Volunteered responses

Black Baptist

Full Gospel Baptist (if Black)

Fundamental Baptist Fellowship Association

Missionary Baptist/Baptist Missionary Association (if Black)

Multiple Baptist mentions in the historically Black Protestant tradition

Pentecostal Baptist (if Black)

Primitive Baptist (if Black)

Baptist, not further specified (if Black)

Baptist – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if Black)

Methodist

Methodist family in the evangelical Protestant tradition

Global Methodist Church

Volunteered responses

Congregational Methodist

Independent Methodist (if not Black)

Primitive Methodist

Traditional Methodist

Methodist, not further specified (if born-again/evangelical and not Black)

Methodist – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if born-again/evangelical and not Black)

Methodist family in the mainline Protestant tradition

United Methodist Church

Volunteered responses

Methodist, not further specified (if not born-again/evangelical and not Black)

Methodist – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if not born-again/evangelical and not Black)

Methodist family in the historically Black Protestant tradition

African Methodist Episcopal Church (AME)

African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church (AME Zion)

Christian Methodist Episcopal Church

Volunteered responses

Independent Methodist (if Black)

Multiple Methodist mentions in the historically Black Protestant tradition

Methodist, not further specified (if Black)

Methodist – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if Black)

Nondenominational Protestant

Nondenominational in the evangelical Protestant tradition

Nondenominational evangelical

Nondenominational fundamentalist

Nondenominational charismatic

Nondenominational – interdenominational (if born-again/evangelical)

Volunteered responses

Association of Bridge Churches

Community church (if born-again/evangelical)

Federated or union church (if born-again/evangelical)

Multiple nondenominational mentions in the evangelical tradition

Nondenominational Cowboy Church (if born-again/evangelical and not Black)

Nondenominational electronic ministries

Nondenominational, not further specified (if born-again/evangelical and not Black)

Nondenominational – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if born-again/evangelical and not Black)

Nondenominational in the mainline Protestant tradition

Nondenominational – interdenominational (if not born-again/evangelical)

Volunteered responses

Community Church (if not born-again/evangelical)

Federated or union church (if not born-again/evangelical)

Liberal nondenominational

Nondenominational Cowboy Church (if not born-again/evangelical and not Black)

Nondenominational, not further specified (if not born-again/evangelical and not Black)

Nondenominational – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if not born-again/evangelical and not Black)

Nondenominational in the historically Black Protestant tradition

Volunteered responses

Black nondenominational

Nondenominational Cowboy Church (if Black)

Nondenominational, not further specified (if Black)

Nondenominational – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if Black)

Lutheran

Lutheran in the evangelical Protestant tradition

Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod

Volunteered responses

Apostolic Lutheran Church of America/Old Apostolic Lutheran Church/Laestadianism

Church of the Lutheran Confession

Free Lutheran

Lutheran Brethren

Lutheran Congregations in Mission for Christ

North American Lutheran Church

Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod (WELS)

Lutheran, not further specified (if born-again/evangelical)

Lutheran – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if born-again/evangelical)

Lutheran in the mainline Protestant tradition

Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA)

Volunteered responses

American Lutheran Church (ALC)/Lutheran Church in America (LCA)

Lutheran, not further specified (if not born-again/evangelical)

Lutheran – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if not born-again/evangelical)

Presbyterian

Presbyterian in the evangelical Protestant tradition

Presbyterian Church in America

Volunteered responses

Associate Reformed Presbyterian

Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches

Cumberland Presbyterian

ECO: A Covenant Order of Evangelical Presbyterians

Evangelical Presbyterian

Independent Presbyterian

Orthodox Presbyterian

Reformed Presbyterian

Presbyterian, not further specified (if born-again/evangelical)

Presbyterian – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if born-again/evangelical)

Presbyterian in the mainline Protestant tradition

Presbyterian Church (USA)

Volunteered responses

Presbyterian, not further specified (if not born-again/evangelical)

Presbyterian – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if not born-again/evangelical)

Pentecostal

Pentecostal in the evangelical Protestant tradition

Assemblies of God

Church of God (Cleveland, Tennessee)

Volunteered responses

Apostolic (if not Black)

Assemblies of the Lord Jesus Christ

Calvary/Calvary Chapel

Christian Assemblies

Christian City Church International

Church of God of Kentucky

Church of God of Prophecy

Electronic ministries (if not Black)

Elim/Elim Fellowship

Evangelical Pentecostal

Foursquare

Free Will Pentecostal

Full Gospel Pentecostal (if not Black)

Independent Pentecostal/Nondenominational Pentecostal (if not Black)

La Luz del Mundo

Multiple Pentecostal mentions in the evangelical tradition

Open Bible/Open Bible Churches

Pentecostal Church of God

Pentecostal Holiness

United Pentecostal/United Pentecostal Church International

Vineyard/Vineyard Churches

Pentecostal, not further specified (if not Black)

Pentecostal – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if not Black)

Pentecostal in the historically Black Protestant tradition

Church of God in Christ (COGIC)

Volunteered responses

Apostolic (if Black)

Church of God by Faith

Church of Pentecost/Church of Pentecost USA

Electronic ministries (if Black)

Full Gospel Pentecostal (if Black)

Independent Pentecostal/Nondenominational Pentecostal (if Black)

Pentecostal Assemblies of the World

Redeemed Christian Church of God

Pentecostal, not further specified (if Black)

Pentecostal – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if Black)

Episcopalian/Anglican

Episcopalian in the evangelical Protestant tradition

Volunteered responses

Anglican Church in North America

Evangelical Anglican/Evangelical Episcopalian

Independent Anglican

Reformed Episcopal Church

Episcopalian/Anglican, not further specified (if born-again/evangelical)

Episcopalian/Anglican – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if born-again/evangelical)

Episcopalian in the mainline Protestant tradition

Episcopal Church

Volunteered responses

Anglican/Anglican Church/Church of England

Episcopalian/Anglican, not further specified (if not born-again/evangelical)

Episcopalian/Anglican – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if not born-again/evangelical)

Restorationist

Restorationist in the evangelical Protestant tradition

Church of Christ/Churches of Christ

Volunteered responses

Church of Christ/Disciples of Christ, not further specified (if born-again/evangelical)

Church of Christ/Disciples of Christ – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if born-again/evangelical)

Restorationist in the mainline Protestant tradition

Disciples of Christ

Volunteered responses

Church of Christ/Disciples of Christ, not further specified (if not born-again/evangelical)

Church of Christ/Disciples of Christ – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if not born-again/evangelical)

Congregational

Congregational in the evangelical Protestant tradition

Volunteered responses

Conservative Congregational Christian Conference

Evangelical Congregational

Independent Congregational

National Association of Congregational Christian Churches

Congregational, not further specified (if born-again/evangelical)

Congregational – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if born-again/evangelical)

Congregational in the mainline Protestant tradition

United Church of Christ

Volunteered responses

Liberal Congregational/Progressive Congregational

Congregational, not further specified (if not born-again/evangelical)

Congregational – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if not born-again/evangelical)

Holiness

Holiness in the evangelical Protestant tradition

Church of the Nazarene

Free Methodist Church

Volunteered responses

Apostolic Holiness Church (if not Black)

Christian and Missionary Alliance/Alliance

Church of God (Anderson, Indiana)/Church of God Ministries

Church of God of the Union Assembly

Holiness Baptist (if not Black)

Independent Holiness (if not Black)

Missionary Church/Missionary Church USA

Salvation Army

Wesleyan/Wesleyan Church/Wesleyan Methodist Church/Wesleyan Holiness Church

Holiness, not further specified (if not Black)

Holiness – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if not Black)

Holiness in the historically Black Protestant tradition

Volunteered responses

Apostolic Holiness Church (if Black)

Church of the Living God International

Holiness Baptist (if Black)

Independent Holiness (if Black)

Holiness, not further specified (if Black)

Holiness – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if Black)

Reformed

Reformed in the evangelical Protestant tradition

Christian Reformed Church

Volunteered responses

Acts 29

Calvinist (if born-again/evangelical)

Evangelical Reformed

Protestant Reformed Church/Protestant Reformed Churches in America

Reformed Church in the United States/German Reformed

United Reformed Churches in North America

Reformed, not further specified (if born-again/evangelical)

Reformed – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if born-again/evangelical)

Reformed in the mainline Protestant tradition

Reformed Church in America

Volunteered responses

Calvinist (if not born-again/evangelical)

Reformed, not further specified (if not born-again/evangelical)

Reformed – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if not born-again/evangelical)

Adventist

Adventist in the evangelical Protestant tradition

Volunteered responses

Advent Christian/Advent Christian Church

Church of God (Seventh Day)

Grace Communion International/Worldwide Church of God

Seventh-day Adventist

United Church of God

Anabaptist

Anabaptist in the evangelical Protestant tradition

Volunteered responses

Alliance of Mennonite Evangelical Congregations

Amish

Brethren, not further specified (if born-again/evangelical)

Brethren in Christ

Church of God in Christ, Mennonite

Covenant Brethren

Grace Brethren

Mennonite, not further specified

Mennonite Brethren

Old Order Mennonite

United Brethren in Christ/United Brethren

Other Anabaptist (if born-again/evangelical)

Anabaptist in the mainline Protestant tradition

Volunteered responses

Brethren, not further specified (if not born-again/evangelical)

Church of the Brethren

Moravian Church

Other Anabaptist (if not born-again/evangelical)

Pietist

Pietist in the evangelical Protestant tradition

Volunteered responses

Evangelical Covenant Church/Covenant

Evangelical Free Church/Free Church/Evangelical Free Mission Church

Friends

Friends in the evangelical Protestant tradition

Volunteered responses

Evangelical Friends Church/Evangelical Friends

Friends in the mainline Protestant tradition

Volunteered responses

Friends/Quaker

Society of Friends

Other evangelical/fundamentalist

Other evangelical/fundamentalist in the evangelical Protestant tradition

Volunteered responses

Bible Church/Gospel Church/Missionary Church

Born-again/Bible believer, etc.

Charismatic/Spirit-filled, etc.

Evangelical

Fundamentalist

Plymouth Brethren

Other/Nonspecific Protestant

Other/Nonspecific in the evangelical Protestant tradition

Volunteered responses

Electronic ministries (if born-again/evangelical and not Black)

Home church (if born-again/evangelical and not Black)

Just a Christian (if born-again/evangelical and not Black)

Just a Protestant (if born-again/evangelical and not Black)

Mixed Protestants (if born-again/evangelical and not Black)

Protestant – no particular denomination (if born-again/evangelical and not Black)

Sabbath keeper (if not Black)

Gave name and/or location of congregation (if born-again/evangelical and not Black)

Other/Not interpretable/Refused (if born-again/evangelical and not Black)

Other/Nonspecific in the mainline Protestant tradition

Volunteered responses

Electronic ministries (if not born-again/evangelical and not Black)

Ex-vangelical

Home church (if not born-again/evangelical and not Black)

Just a Christian (if not born-again/evangelical and not Black)

Just a Protestant (if not born-again/evangelical and not Black)

Liberal Christian

Mar Thoma

Metropolitan Community Church

Mixed Protestants (if not born-again/evangelical and not Black)

Protestant – no particular denomination (if not born-again/evangelical and not Black)

Gave name and/or location of congregation (if not born-again/evangelical and not Black)

Other/Not interpretable/Refused (if not born-again/evangelical and not Black)

Other/Nonspecific in the historically Black Protestant tradition

Volunteered responses

Electronic ministries (if Black)

Home church (if Black)

Just a Christian (if Black)

Just a Protestant (if Black)

Mixed Protestants (if Black)

Protestant – no particular denomination (if Black)

Sabbath keeper (if Black)

Gave name and/or location of congregation (if Black)

Other/Not interpretable/Refused (if Black)