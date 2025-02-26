Appendix B: Classification of Protestant denominations

In the Religious Landscape Study (RLS), we group Protestant respondents into one of three “traditions” – the evangelical tradition, mainline tradition or the historically Black Protestant tradition – based on the specific denomination they identify with.
For instance, all respondents who identify with the Southern Baptist Convention are classified as members of the evangelical Protestant tradition; all who identify with the American Baptist Churches USA are categorized as members of the mainline Protestant tradition; and all who say they belong to the National Baptist Convention, USA, are classified as members of the historically Black Protestant tradition.
Protestant respondents who give a vague answer to questions about their denomination (e.g., “I am just a Baptist” or “I am just Methodist” or even “I am just a Christian”) are placed into one of the three Protestant traditions based on their race and/or their response to a question that asks if they think of themselves as a “born-again or evangelical Christian.”
Overall, 36% of Protestants (including 35% of those in the evangelical tradition, 32% of those in the mainline tradition, and 50% of those in the historically Black Protestant tradition) gave a vague denominational identity and were thus categorized into one of the three Protestant traditions based on their race, their born-again status, or both.
The list below reports all the denominational identities given by Protestant respondents in the 2023-24 RLS – including all the denominations offered to respondents as explicit answer choices in the survey, as well as all the responses that were volunteered by respondents (who were given the opportunity to write in their religious identity if they chose not to check one of the boxes provided in the survey). The list shows which identities were placed in each Protestant tradition, and describes whether and how we used race and/or born-again status in categorizing responses.
Baptist
Baptist family in the evangelical Protestant tradition
Southern Baptist Convention
Independent Baptist (if not Black)
Volunteered responses
American Baptist Association
Baptist General Association of Virginia
Baptist General Convention of Texas
Converge/Baptist General Conference/Swedish Baptist
Free Will Baptist
Full Gospel Baptist (if not Black)
General Association of Regular Baptists/Regular Baptist
Missionary Baptist/Baptist Missionary Association (if not Black)
Multiple Baptist mentions in the evangelical tradition
North American Baptist
Pentecostal Baptist (if not Black)
Primitive Baptist (if not Black)
Reformed Baptist/Calvinist Baptist
Separate Baptist/Separate Baptist in Christ
Venture Church Network/Conservative Baptist Association
Baptist, not further specified (if born-again/evangelical and not Black)
Baptist – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if born-again/evangelical and not Black)
Baptist family in the mainline Protestant tradition
American Baptist Churches USA
Volunteered responses
Cooperative Baptist Fellowship/Baptist Alliance
Liberal Baptist/Moderate Baptist/Progressive Baptist
Baptist, not further specified (if not born-again/evangelical and not Black)
Baptist – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if not born-again/evangelical and not Black)
Baptist family in the historically Black Protestant tradition
National Baptist Convention, USA
National Baptist Convention of America
Progressive National Baptist Convention
Independent Baptist (if Black)
Volunteered responses
Black Baptist
Full Gospel Baptist (if Black)
Fundamental Baptist Fellowship Association
Missionary Baptist/Baptist Missionary Association (if Black)
Multiple Baptist mentions in the historically Black Protestant tradition
Pentecostal Baptist (if Black)
Primitive Baptist (if Black)
Baptist, not further specified (if Black)
Baptist – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if Black)
Methodist
Methodist family in the evangelical Protestant tradition
Global Methodist Church
Volunteered responses
Congregational Methodist
Independent Methodist (if not Black)
Primitive Methodist
Traditional Methodist
Methodist, not further specified (if born-again/evangelical and not Black)
Methodist – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if born-again/evangelical and not Black)
Methodist family in the mainline Protestant tradition
United Methodist Church
Volunteered responses
Methodist, not further specified (if not born-again/evangelical and not Black)
Methodist – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if not born-again/evangelical and not Black)
Methodist family in the historically Black Protestant tradition
African Methodist Episcopal Church (AME)
African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church (AME Zion)
Christian Methodist Episcopal Church
Volunteered responses
Independent Methodist (if Black)
Multiple Methodist mentions in the historically Black Protestant tradition
Methodist, not further specified (if Black)
Methodist – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if Black)
Nondenominational Protestant
Nondenominational in the evangelical Protestant tradition
Nondenominational evangelical
Nondenominational fundamentalist
Nondenominational charismatic
Nondenominational – interdenominational (if born-again/evangelical)
Volunteered responses
Association of Bridge Churches
Community church (if born-again/evangelical)
Federated or union church (if born-again/evangelical)
Multiple nondenominational mentions in the evangelical tradition
Nondenominational Cowboy Church (if born-again/evangelical and not Black)
Nondenominational electronic ministries
Nondenominational, not further specified (if born-again/evangelical and not Black)
Nondenominational – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if born-again/evangelical and not Black)
Nondenominational in the mainline Protestant tradition
Nondenominational – interdenominational (if not born-again/evangelical)
Volunteered responses
Community Church (if not born-again/evangelical)
Federated or union church (if not born-again/evangelical)
Liberal nondenominational
Nondenominational Cowboy Church (if not born-again/evangelical and not Black)
Nondenominational, not further specified (if not born-again/evangelical and not Black)
Nondenominational – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if not born-again/evangelical and not Black)
Nondenominational in the historically Black Protestant tradition
Volunteered responses
Black nondenominational
Nondenominational Cowboy Church (if Black)
Nondenominational, not further specified (if Black)
Nondenominational – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if Black)
Lutheran
Lutheran in the evangelical Protestant tradition
Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod
Volunteered responses
Apostolic Lutheran Church of America/Old Apostolic Lutheran Church/Laestadianism
Church of the Lutheran Confession
Free Lutheran
Lutheran Brethren
Lutheran Congregations in Mission for Christ
North American Lutheran Church
Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod (WELS)
Lutheran, not further specified (if born-again/evangelical)
Lutheran – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if born-again/evangelical)
Lutheran in the mainline Protestant tradition
Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA)
Volunteered responses
American Lutheran Church (ALC)/Lutheran Church in America (LCA)
Lutheran, not further specified (if not born-again/evangelical)
Lutheran – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if not born-again/evangelical)
Presbyterian
Presbyterian in the evangelical Protestant tradition
Presbyterian Church in America
Volunteered responses
Associate Reformed Presbyterian
Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches
Cumberland Presbyterian
ECO: A Covenant Order of Evangelical Presbyterians
Evangelical Presbyterian
Independent Presbyterian
Orthodox Presbyterian
Reformed Presbyterian
Presbyterian, not further specified (if born-again/evangelical)
Presbyterian – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if born-again/evangelical)
Presbyterian in the mainline Protestant tradition
Presbyterian Church (USA)
Volunteered responses
Presbyterian, not further specified (if not born-again/evangelical)
Presbyterian – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if not born-again/evangelical)
Pentecostal
Pentecostal in the evangelical Protestant tradition
Assemblies of God
Church of God (Cleveland, Tennessee)
Volunteered responses
Apostolic (if not Black)
Assemblies of the Lord Jesus Christ
Calvary/Calvary Chapel
Christian Assemblies
Christian City Church International
Church of God of Kentucky
Church of God of Prophecy
Electronic ministries (if not Black)
Elim/Elim Fellowship
Evangelical Pentecostal
Foursquare
Free Will Pentecostal
Full Gospel Pentecostal (if not Black)
Independent Pentecostal/Nondenominational Pentecostal (if not Black)
La Luz del Mundo
Multiple Pentecostal mentions in the evangelical tradition
Open Bible/Open Bible Churches
Pentecostal Church of God
Pentecostal Holiness
United Pentecostal/United Pentecostal Church International
Vineyard/Vineyard Churches
Pentecostal, not further specified (if not Black)
Pentecostal – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if not Black)
Pentecostal in the historically Black Protestant tradition
Church of God in Christ (COGIC)
Volunteered responses
Apostolic (if Black)
Church of God by Faith
Church of Pentecost/Church of Pentecost USA
Electronic ministries (if Black)
Full Gospel Pentecostal (if Black)
Independent Pentecostal/Nondenominational Pentecostal (if Black)
Pentecostal Assemblies of the World
Redeemed Christian Church of God
Pentecostal, not further specified (if Black)
Pentecostal – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if Black)
Episcopalian/Anglican
Episcopalian in the evangelical Protestant tradition
Volunteered responses
Anglican Church in North America
Evangelical Anglican/Evangelical Episcopalian
Independent Anglican
Reformed Episcopal Church
Episcopalian/Anglican, not further specified (if born-again/evangelical)
Episcopalian/Anglican – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if born-again/evangelical)
Episcopalian in the mainline Protestant tradition
Episcopal Church
Volunteered responses
Anglican/Anglican Church/Church of England
Episcopalian/Anglican, not further specified (if not born-again/evangelical)
Episcopalian/Anglican – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if not born-again/evangelical)
Restorationist
Restorationist in the evangelical Protestant tradition
Church of Christ/Churches of Christ
Volunteered responses
Church of Christ/Disciples of Christ, not further specified (if born-again/evangelical)
Church of Christ/Disciples of Christ – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if born-again/evangelical)
Restorationist in the mainline Protestant tradition
Disciples of Christ
Volunteered responses
Church of Christ/Disciples of Christ, not further specified (if not born-again/evangelical)
Church of Christ/Disciples of Christ – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if not born-again/evangelical)
Congregational
Congregational in the evangelical Protestant tradition
Volunteered responses
Conservative Congregational Christian Conference
Evangelical Congregational
Independent Congregational
National Association of Congregational Christian Churches
Congregational, not further specified (if born-again/evangelical)
Congregational – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if born-again/evangelical)
Congregational in the mainline Protestant tradition
United Church of Christ
Volunteered responses
Liberal Congregational/Progressive Congregational
Congregational, not further specified (if not born-again/evangelical)
Congregational – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if not born-again/evangelical)
Holiness
Holiness in the evangelical Protestant tradition
Church of the Nazarene
Free Methodist Church
Volunteered responses
Apostolic Holiness Church (if not Black)
Christian and Missionary Alliance/Alliance
Church of God (Anderson, Indiana)/Church of God Ministries
Church of God of the Union Assembly
Holiness Baptist (if not Black)
Independent Holiness (if not Black)
Missionary Church/Missionary Church USA
Salvation Army
Wesleyan/Wesleyan Church/Wesleyan Methodist Church/Wesleyan Holiness Church
Holiness, not further specified (if not Black)
Holiness – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if not Black)
Holiness in the historically Black Protestant tradition
Volunteered responses
Apostolic Holiness Church (if Black)
Church of the Living God International
Holiness Baptist (if Black)
Independent Holiness (if Black)
Holiness, not further specified (if Black)
Holiness – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if Black)
Reformed
Reformed in the evangelical Protestant tradition
Christian Reformed Church
Volunteered responses
Acts 29
Calvinist (if born-again/evangelical)
Evangelical Reformed
Protestant Reformed Church/Protestant Reformed Churches in America
Reformed Church in the United States/German Reformed
United Reformed Churches in North America
Reformed, not further specified (if born-again/evangelical)
Reformed – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if born-again/evangelical)
Reformed in the mainline Protestant tradition
Reformed Church in America
Volunteered responses
Calvinist (if not born-again/evangelical)
Reformed, not further specified (if not born-again/evangelical)
Reformed – Other/Refused/Gave name and/or location of congregation (if not born-again/evangelical)
Adventist
Adventist in the evangelical Protestant tradition
Volunteered responses
Advent Christian/Advent Christian Church
Church of God (Seventh Day)
Grace Communion International/Worldwide Church of God
Seventh-day Adventist
United Church of God
Anabaptist
Anabaptist in the evangelical Protestant tradition
Volunteered responses
Alliance of Mennonite Evangelical Congregations
Amish
Brethren, not further specified (if born-again/evangelical)
Brethren in Christ
Church of God in Christ, Mennonite
Covenant Brethren
Grace Brethren
Mennonite, not further specified
Mennonite Brethren
Old Order Mennonite
United Brethren in Christ/United Brethren
Other Anabaptist (if born-again/evangelical)
Anabaptist in the mainline Protestant tradition
Volunteered responses
Brethren, not further specified (if not born-again/evangelical)
Church of the Brethren
Moravian Church
Other Anabaptist (if not born-again/evangelical)
Pietist
Pietist in the evangelical Protestant tradition
Volunteered responses
Evangelical Covenant Church/Covenant
Evangelical Free Church/Free Church/Evangelical Free Mission Church
Friends
Friends in the evangelical Protestant tradition
Volunteered responses
Evangelical Friends Church/Evangelical Friends
Friends in the mainline Protestant tradition
Volunteered responses
Friends/Quaker
Society of Friends
Other evangelical/fundamentalist
Other evangelical/fundamentalist in the evangelical Protestant tradition
Volunteered responses
Bible Church/Gospel Church/Missionary Church
Born-again/Bible believer, etc.
Charismatic/Spirit-filled, etc.
Evangelical
Fundamentalist
Plymouth Brethren
Other/Nonspecific Protestant
Other/Nonspecific in the evangelical Protestant tradition
Volunteered responses
Electronic ministries (if born-again/evangelical and not Black)
Home church (if born-again/evangelical and not Black)
Just a Christian (if born-again/evangelical and not Black)
Just a Protestant (if born-again/evangelical and not Black)
Mixed Protestants (if born-again/evangelical and not Black)
Protestant – no particular denomination (if born-again/evangelical and not Black)
Sabbath keeper (if not Black)
Gave name and/or location of congregation (if born-again/evangelical and not Black)
Other/Not interpretable/Refused (if born-again/evangelical and not Black)
Other/Nonspecific in the mainline Protestant tradition
Volunteered responses
Electronic ministries (if not born-again/evangelical and not Black)
Ex-vangelical
Home church (if not born-again/evangelical and not Black)
Just a Christian (if not born-again/evangelical and not Black)
Just a Protestant (if not born-again/evangelical and not Black)
Liberal Christian
Mar Thoma
Metropolitan Community Church
Mixed Protestants (if not born-again/evangelical and not Black)
Protestant – no particular denomination (if not born-again/evangelical and not Black)
Gave name and/or location of congregation (if not born-again/evangelical and not Black)
Other/Not interpretable/Refused (if not born-again/evangelical and not Black)
Other/Nonspecific in the historically Black Protestant tradition
Volunteered responses
Electronic ministries (if Black)
Home church (if Black)
Just a Christian (if Black)
Just a Protestant (if Black)
Mixed Protestants (if Black)
Protestant – no particular denomination (if Black)
Sabbath keeper (if Black)
Gave name and/or location of congregation (if Black)
Other/Not interpretable/Refused (if Black)