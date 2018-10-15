Mapping the Latino electorate 2018

Analysis:
- Hispanic voters more engaged in 2018 than in previous midterms, November 2018
- More Latinos Have Serious Concerns About Their Place in America Under Trump, October 2018
- Key facts about Latinos in the 2018 midterm elections, October 2018
- Hispanic voter registration rises in Florida, but role of Puerto Ricans remains unclear, October 2018
- Unlike other Latinos, about half of Cuban voters in Florida backed Trump, November 2016
- Key facts about the Latino vote in 2016, October 2016
- Millennials Make Up Almost Half of Latino Eligible Voters in 2016, January 2016