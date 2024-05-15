Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Home Research Topics Race & Ethnicity Racial & Ethnic Groups Hispanics/Latinos Hispanic/Latino Demographics Hispanics/Latinos & Education
  • Report

|

Half of Latinas Say Hispanic Women’s Situation Has Improved in the Past Decade and Expect More Gains

Acknowledgments

By and

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

This report was written by Mohamad Moslimani, research assistant, and Sahana Mukherjee, associate director, race and ethnicity research.

Editorial guidance was provided by Mark Hugo Lopez, director, race and ethnicity research; Luis Noe-Bustamante, research associate; and Jens Manuel Krogstad, senior writer/editor.

Methodological guidance was provided by Courtney Kennedy, vice president, methods and innovation, and Dorene Asare-Marfo, panel manager. Guidance on the communications strategy and outreach was provided by Tanya Arditi, senior communications manager.

The report was number-checked by Carolyne Im, research assistant, and Noe-Bustamante. Sara Atske, digital producer, produced the report. David Kent, senior copy editor, copy edited the report. Charts were designed by Moslimani.

Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/topic/race-ethnicity/racial-ethnic-groups/hispanics-latinos/.

Methodology
← Prev Page
2 3 4 5 6 7
Next Page →

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivery Saturday mornings

Sign up for The Briefing

Weekly updates on the world of news & information

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Copyright 2024 Pew Research Center