Same-Sex Marriage Around the World

Since the first same-sex marriages were legally recognized in the Netherlands in 2001, nearly 40 other jurisdictions – mostly in Europe and the Americas – have enacted laws allowing gay and lesbian couples to marry. This year, Thailand and Liechtenstein join the list.

Use the interactive table below to sort the places allowing same-sex marriages by name, region and the year legal same-sex marriage took effect. The table also includes some key facts about the process in each jurisdiction.