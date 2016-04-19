2014, Foreign-Born Population in the United States Statistical Portrait

*Visit the most recent data.
There were a record 42.2 million immigrants living in the U.S. in 2014, making up 13.2% of the nation’s population. This represents a fourfold increase since 1960, when only 9.7 million immigrants lived in the U.S., accounting for just 5.4% of the total U.S. population. Click on any of the bold headings below in the summary table to see detailed tables for each.
Click here for a PDF of all the tables below and read the accompanying report. Download the Excel workbook.
For a statistical portrait of the Hispanic population in the United States, click here.
|Characteristics of the U.S. Foreign-born Population: 2014
|% of the foreign-born population, unless otherwise noted
|Population/Region of Birth/Nativity/Language Use/Race/Years in the U.S.
|Population (#)
|42,235,749
|Born in Mexico
|27.7
|Citizen
|47.3
|Speaking English at least very well (ages 5 and older)
|50.4
|White alone, not Hispanic
|18.1
|Age/Gender/Marital Status/Fertility
|Median age (in years)
|43
|Female
|51.3
|Married (ages 18 and older)
|59.7
|Women ages 15-44 giving birth in past year
|7.5
|Educational Attainment and Enrollment (highest degree completed, ages 25 and older)
|High school graduate or less
|52.4
|Two-year degree/Some college
|19.0
|Bachelor’s degree or more
|28.6
|Work/Earnings/Income (ages 16 and older)
|In labor force (among civilian population)
|66.3
|Median annual personal earnings (in 2014 dollars, among those with earnings)
|$26,000
|Median annual household income (in 2014 dollars)
|$49,071
|Poverty/Health Care
|Living in poverty
|17.7
|Uninsured
|26.6
|Homeownership and Household Characteristics
|In family households
|86.4
|Region and Top Five States of Residence in 2014
|West
|34.8
|California
|24.8
|South
|32.7
|Texas
|10.6
|Florida
|9.4
|Northeast
|21.4
|New York
|10.6
|New Jersey
|4.6
|Midwest
|11.1
|Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of 2014 American Community Survey (1% IPUMS)
Click on each heading below to expand and see detailed tables.