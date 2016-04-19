2014, Foreign-Born Population in the United States Statistical Portrait

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There were a record 42.2 million immigrants living in the U.S. in 2014, making up 13.2% of the nation’s population. This represents a fourfold increase since 1960, when only 9.7 million immigrants lived in the U.S., accounting for just 5.4% of the total U.S. population. Click on any of the bold headings below in the summary table to see detailed tables for each.

Click here for a PDF of all the tables below and read the accompanying report. Download the Excel workbook.

For a statistical portrait of the Hispanic population in the United States, click here.

Click on each heading below to expand and see detailed tables.