2014, Hispanics in the United States Statistical Portrait

*Visit the most recent data.
There were 55.3 million Hispanics in the United States in 2014, comprising 17.3% of the total U.S. population. In 1980, with a population of 14.8 million, Hispanics made up just 6.5% of the total U.S. population. Click on any of the bold headings below in the summary table to see detailed tables for each.
Click here for a PDF of all the tables below and read the accompanying report. Download the Excel workbook.
For a statistical portrait of the Foreign-born population in the United States, click here.
|Statistical Portrait of Hispanics in the United States 2014
|% of the Hispanic population, unless otherwise noted
|Population/Hispanic Origin/Nativity/Language Use/Race
|Population (#)
|55,250,517
|Mexican
|64.0
|Foreign born
|34.9
|Speaking English at least very well (ages 5 and older)
|68.4
|White
|66.2
|Age/Gender/Marital Status/Fertility
|Median age (in years)
|28
|Female
|49.5
|Married (ages 18 and older)
|46.1
|Women ages 15-44 giving birth in past year
|7.0
|Educational Attainment and Enrollment (highest degree completed, ages 25 and older)
|High school graduate or less
|61.7
|Two-year degree/Some college
|23.9
|Bachelor’s degree or more
|14.4
|Work/Earnings/Income (ages 16 and older)
|In labor force (among civilian population)
|67.0
|Median annual personal earnings (in 2014 dollars, among those with earnings)
|$22,400
|Median annual household income (in 2014 dollars)
|$42,200
|Poverty/Government Assistance/Health Care
|Living in poverty
|23.5
|Uninsured
|23.7
|Homeownership and Household Characteristics
|In family households
|90.6
|Region and Top Five States of Residence
|West
|40.2
|California
|27.1
|South
|36.7
|Texas
|18.8
|Florida
|8.7
|Northeast
|14.0
|New York
|6.6
|Midwest
|9.2
|Illinois
|3.9
|Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of 2014 American Community Survey (1% IPUMS)
Click on each heading below to expand and see detailed tables.
How we did this
Population/Hispanic Origin/Nativity/Language Use/Race
How we did this
Age/Gender/Marital Status/Fertility
How we did this
Educational Attainment and Enrollment
How we did this
Work/Earnings/Income
How we did this
Poverty/Government Assistance/Health Care
How we did this
Homeownership and Household Characteristics
How we did this