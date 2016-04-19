2014, Hispanics in the United States Statistical Portrait

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There were 55.3 million Hispanics in the United States in 2014, comprising 17.3% of the total U.S. population. In 1980, with a population of 14.8 million, Hispanics made up just 6.5% of the total U.S. population. Click on any of the bold headings below in the summary table to see detailed tables for each.

Click here for a PDF of all the tables below and read the accompanying report. Download the Excel workbook.

For a statistical portrait of the Foreign-born population in the United States, click here.

Click on each heading below to expand and see detailed tables.