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2014, Hispanics in the United States Statistical Portrait

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There were 55.3 million Hispanics in the United States in 2014, comprising 17.3% of the total U.S. population. In 1980, with a population of 14.8 million, Hispanics made up just 6.5% of the total U.S. population. Click on any of the bold headings below in the summary table to see detailed tables for each.

Click here for a PDF of all the tables below and read the accompanying report. Download the Excel workbook.

For a statistical portrait of the Foreign-born population in the United States, click here.

 

Statistical Portrait of Hispanics in the United States 2014
% of the Hispanic population, unless otherwise noted
Population/Hispanic Origin/Nativity/Language Use/Race
Population (#) 55,250,517
Mexican 64.0
Foreign born 34.9
Speaking English at least very well (ages 5 and older) 68.4
White 66.2
Age/Gender/Marital Status/Fertility
Median age (in years) 28
Female 49.5
Married (ages 18 and older) 46.1
Women ages 15-44 giving birth in past year 7.0
Educational Attainment and Enrollment (highest degree completed, ages 25 and older)
High school graduate or less 61.7
Two-year degree/Some college 23.9
Bachelor’s degree or more 14.4
Work/Earnings/Income (ages 16 and older)
In labor force (among civilian population) 67.0
Median annual personal earnings (in 2014 dollars, among those with earnings) $22,400
Median annual household income (in 2014 dollars) $42,200
Poverty/Government Assistance/Health Care
Living in poverty 23.5
Uninsured 23.7
Homeownership and Household Characteristics
In family households 90.6
Region and Top Five States of Residence
West 40.2
California 27.1
South 36.7
Texas 18.8
Florida 8.7
Northeast 14.0
New York 6.6
Midwest 9.2
Illinois 3.9
Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of 2014 American Community Survey (1% IPUMS)

Click on each heading below to expand and see detailed tables.

How we did this

Population/Hispanic Origin/Nativity/Language Use/Race

Population, by Race and Ethnicity: 2014
Racial Self-Identification Among Hispanics and Non-Hispanics: 2014
Hispanic Population, by Nativity: 2014
Detailed Hispanic Origin: 2014
Nativity, by Detailed Hispanic Origin: 2014
Nativity of Adult Population, by Detailed Hispanic Origin: 2014 ￼
Language Spoken at Home and English-Speaking Ability, by Age, Race and Ethnicity: 2014
Language Spoken at Home and English-Speaking Ability Among Foreign-Born Hispanics, by Years in the U.S. and Age: 2014 ￼￼

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How we did this

Age/Gender/Marital Status/Fertility

Median Age in Years, by Sex, Race and Ethnicity: 2014
Generations, by Race and Ethnicity: 2014
Race and Ethnicity, by Sex and Age: 2014
Hispanic Nativity Groups, by Sex and Age: 2014
Age and Gender Distributions for Race, Ethnicity and Nativity Groups: 2014
Marital Status, by Race and Ethnicity: 2014
Fertility in the Past Year, by Race and Ethnicity: 2014 ￼
Fertility in the Past Year, by Marital Status, Race and Ethnicity: 2014

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How we did this

Educational Attainment and Enrollment

Educational Attainment, by Race and Ethnicity: 2014
Educational Attainment of Foreign- Born Hispanics: 2014
School Enrollment, by Race and Ethnicity: 2014
High School Dropouts, by Race and Ethnicity: 2014
College Enrollment, by Race and Ethnicity: 2014

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How we did this

Work/Earnings/Income

Employment Status, by Race and Ethnicity: 2014
Occupation, by Race and Ethnicity: 2014
Detailed Occupation, by Race and Ethnicity: 2014
Industry, by Race and Ethnicity: 2014
Detailed Industry, by Race and Ethnicity: 2014
Persons, by Personal Earnings, Race and Ethnicity: 2014
Median Personal Earnings, by Race and Ethnicity: 2014
Full-Time, Year-Round Workers, by Personal Earnings, Race and Ethnicity: 2014
Median Personal Earnings for Full-Time, Year-Round Workers, by Race and Ethnicity: 2014
Households, by Income, Race and Ethnicity: 2014
Median Household Income, by Race and Ethnicity: 2014

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How we did this

Poverty/Government Assistance/Health Care

Poverty, by Age, Race and Ethnicity: 2014
Welfare Income, by Race and Ethnicity: 2014 ￼
Food Stamp Recipiency, by Race and Ethnicity: 2014
Persons Without Health Insurance, by Age, Race and Ethnicity: 2014
Type of Health Insurance, by Race and Ethnicity: 2014

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How we did this

Homeownership and Household Characteristics

Housing Tenure, by Race and Ethnicity: 2014
Homeownership Among Foreign-Born Hispanic Heads of Households, by Years in the U.S.: 2014
Persons, by Household Type, Race and Ethnicity: 2014
Households, by Family Size, Race and Ethnicity: 2014
Living Arrangements of Children, by Race and Ethnicity: 2014

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How we did this

Region and Top Five States of Residence

Hispanic Population, by Region: 2014
Hispanic Population, by State: 2014
Distribution of Hispanics Across States: 2014

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