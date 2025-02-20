Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Americans Continue to View Several Economic Issues as Top National Problems

Acknowledgments

Table of Contents

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals:

Research team

Jocelyn Kiley, Director, Political Research
Hannah Hartig, Senior Researcher
Baxter Oliphant, Senior Researcher
Gabe Borelli, Research Associate
Andrew Daniller, Research Associate
Andy Cerda, Research Analyst
Joseph Copeland, Research Analyst
Ted Van Green, Research Analyst
Shanay Gracia, Research Assistant

Communications and editorial

Nida Asheer, Senior Communications Manager
Talia Price, Communications Associate
Rebecca Leppert, Copy Editor

Graphic design and web publishing

Alissa Scheller, Senior Information Graphics Designer
Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer
Beshay Sakla, Associate Digital Producer

Methodology

Andrew Mercer, Senior Research Methodologist
Dorene Asare-Marfo, Senior Panel Manager
Dana Popky, Associate Panel Manager
Arnold Lau, Research Methodologist

Pew Research Center President Michael Dimock and former Director of Political Research Carroll Doherty also provided invaluable input on this study.

Report Materials

