Weekly: 9.12.26

Weekly Roundup
The latest findings from Pew Research Center · Subscribe ↗
The U.S. electorate’s changing racial and ethnic makeup
Roughly 250 million adult U.S. citizens are eligible to vote in the 2026 midterm elections. White Americans make up the majority of eligible voters (61%), but their share has fallen markedly since 2006. Meanwhile, the shares of Hispanic (16%) and Asian (5%) eligible voters have almost doubled.
How Republicans and Democrats see their own ideology – and their party’s
Democrats and Republicans vary a lot in how they rate themselves ideologically, and most say they don’t align perfectly with their party. Only about a quarter in each coalition give themselves and their party the same rating on a liberal-conservative scale.
9/11 memories remain vivid in the U.S. 25 years later
Even as the events of Sept. 11, 2001, grow more distant, many Americans still remember that day with clarity: 83% of adults born before 2001 – including 93% of those who were 10 or older at the time – say they recall exactly where they were or what they were doing when they heard about the terrorist attacks.
About 8 in 10 Americans take supplements, and many see them as important to their health
Nearly to eight-in-ten U.S. adults (78%) say they are taking at least one supplement for their health, most commonly vitamins and minerals. Regimens differ somewhat by age, with younger adults especially likely to take protein supplements like powders, drinks or bars.
From 2025: How the census measures identity and what Americans think about it
For more than two centuries, the U.S. has changed how the decennial census measures race and ethnicity, often amid public debate and controversy. Our data essay examines that history and Americans’ views on collecting race data today.
6 facts about grandparents in the U.S.
Sept. 13 is Grandparents Day in the United States. Two-thirds of Americans ages 65 and older were grandparents as of 2024, according to Census Bureau estimates.
From our research
The share of U.S. grandparents ages 65 and older who are in touch with their grandkids at least a few times a month, including 15% who are in touch with them daily.