Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

Newsletter

|

Weekly: 9.12.26

Weekly Roundup

The latest findings from Pew Research Center · Subscribe ↗

The U.S. electorate’s changing racial and ethnic makeup

Roughly 250 million adult U.S. citizens are eligible to vote in the 2026 midterm elections. White Americans make up the majority of eligible voters (61%), but their share has fallen markedly since 2006. Meanwhile, the shares of Hispanic (16%) and Asian (5%) eligible voters have almost doubled.

From our research

70%

The share of U.S. grandparents ages 65 and older who are in touch with their grandkids at least a few times a month, including 15% who are in touch with them daily.

Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for The Briefing

Weekly updates on the world of news & information

Thank you for subscribing!