Forbes fires top editor over secret payment

The Briefing

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Featured story: Forbes top editor fired after accepting multimillion dollar payment

Forbes top editor fired after accepting multimillion dollar payment In other news: Social media addiction lawsuits against tech companies to move forward

Social media addiction lawsuits against tech companies to move forward Looking ahead: FCC faces legal challenges after voting to lift national broadcast ownership cap

FCC faces legal challenges after voting to lift national broadcast ownership cap Chart of the week: Republicans and Democrats engage in society in similar ways

🔥 Featured story

The top editor of Forbes was fired after failing to disclose a $6 million payment from the founder of a company that does business with the publication, igniting questions about potential conflicts of interest. While the reason for the payment is unclear, former Chief Content Officer Randall Lane said he should have disclosed it and called the omission a “serious error in judgment.”



A 2025 Pew Research Center survey found over half of Americans (55%) say U.S. news organizations are influenced a great deal by corporations and financial interests. According to a separate 2025 Center survey, 78% of Americans have heard of Forbes, and 9% say they regularly get news there.

📌 In other news

📅 Looking ahead

The Federal Communications Commission faces legal challenges after voting to eliminate the national TV ownership cap, which prevented a single company from owning stations that reached more than 39% of U.S. TV households. Now, deals would be decided on a case-by-case basis. Free Press has challenged the ruling, with more appeals expected to follow.

Nexstar, the nation’s largest owner of local TV stations, is at the front of the conversation, as their $6.2 billion merger with Tegna would create an entity that would reach a majority of U.S. households.

According to a 2025 Pew Research Center survey, TV stations remain one of the most popular sources of local news. A majority of U.S. adults (65%) say they often or sometimes get local news from their local TV news stations, and about a third of Americans (34%) say television is their preferred source of local news.

📊 Chart of the week

This week’s chart comes from our new Pew-Knight Initiative study on how Americans engage in public life, and how that differs by political party.



Our analysis split the U.S. public into four “engagement groups” – Mobilizers, Connectors, Spectators and Outsiders – based on their patterns of participation in activities like voting, donating to charity, attending religious services, joining groups and following the news. We found that none of the four groups are dominated by one political party. The two most highly engaged groups lean modestly in different directions politically: Mobilizers are slightly more likely to be Democrats (or lean Democratic). Connectors are a bit more likely to be Republicans (or lean Republican).

Engagement groups are politically mixed % of U.S. adults in each engagement group who are … Note: Engagement groups are based on a cluster analysis that sorted Americans into four groups based on their responses to 19 questions about political activity, civic involvement, religious attendance and attention to news. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025. “How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Engagement groups are politically mixed % of U.S. adults in each engagement group who are … Rep/Lean Rep No lean/Refused Dem/Lean Dem Mobilizers 41 2 57 Connectors 51 6 43 Spectators 42 8 50 Outsiders 45 15 40 Download data as .csv Note: Engagement groups are based on a cluster analysis that sorted Americans into four groups based on their responses to 19 questions about political activity, civic involvement, religious attendance and attention to news. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025. “How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

👋 That’s all for this week.

The Briefing is compiled by Pew Research Center staff, including Naomi Forman-Katz, Christopher St. Aubin, Emily Tomasik, Joanne Haner and Sawyer Reed. It is edited by Kirsten Eddy and copy edited by Mia Hennen.

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