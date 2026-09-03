Religion Weekly Update, Sept. 4, 2026

Religion & Public Life
A weekly digest of the Center’s latest research on religion and public life in the U.S. and around the world · Subscribe ↗
25 years after 9/11, a portrait of Muslim Americans
Next Friday marks the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Muslim Americans shared in the nation’s grief and fear that day and carried the additional burden of being singled out for suspicion. Twenty-five years later, some Americans still see Islam and Muslims through the lens of 9/11.
By some measures, Americans’ views of Muslims have become more negative than they were immediately after 9/11, according to a new Pew Research Center data essay. In March 2002, just six months after the al-Qaida attacks, 25% of U.S. adults said Islam is more likely than other religions to encourage violence. Today, 51% of U.S. adults think this.
Yet Muslims are a growing, vibrant part of America’s religious tapestry. There are about 5.5 million Muslims of all ages in the country today, up from 2.4 million in 2007.
Read more in our data essay about public perceptions of Islam and Muslims, the post-9/11 experiences of Muslim Americans, and more.
Media mentions
California Legislature passes SB 1387, advancing recognition of Jewish identity as ethnicity
Sept. 1 – The Jerusalem Post
Muslims push back as Texas Republicans sharpen attacks on sharia law
Aug. 31 – The Texas Tribune
In the news
Religious leaders apologize for appearing with Hindu far-right group
Sept. 3 – The New York Times *
Why religion and education will be in the spotlight next term
Sept. 2 – SCOTUSblog
Raphael Warnock has done it. Adam Hamilton wants to follow as a pastor-U.S. senator
Sept. 2 – The Associated Press
He captivated millions on TV. Now Archbishop Fulton Sheen is one step closer to sainthood
Sept. 2 – The Associated Press
The living care for ancestors and wandering spirits at Malaysia’s Hungry Ghost Festival
Sept. 1 – The Associated Press
Teen charged with murder after live streaming San Diego mosque shooting
Sept. 1 – USA Today *
Vance offers olive branch to pro-Israel Republicans in closed-door speech
Sept. 1 – Politico
John Galliano show at Met Gala canceled due to backlash over past antisemitic remarks
Aug. 31 – NBC News
Defendants in Minnesota church protest case challenge charges in flurry of motions
Aug. 31 – The New York Times *
Senate candidate El-Sayed apologizes to those hurt by comments after synagogue attack
Aug. 29 – The Detroit News *