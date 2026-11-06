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Global Attitudes & Trends

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In the news

The Movement: Paris is burning. The American right is watching.
The Hill

Chinese EVs win over some in South Korea, but Japan is proving to be a rougher road
Reuters

Singing, Dancing and Getting Dumped by A.I. on Korean TV
The New York Times

Notable global research

Global Financial Markets Face Rising Risks From AI, Bond Yields, and Cyberattacks
International Monetary Fund

Opinions and views of Ukrainians on issues of war and peace: results of a survey conducted on October 8-16, 2026
Kyiv International Institute of Sociology

AD1234: What Africans want
Afrobarometer

Education at a Glance 2026
Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development

From our research

27

The average rating Americans give Russia on a “feeling thermometer” scale of 0 (cold) to 100 (warm).

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