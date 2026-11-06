Global Attitudes & Trends
A digest of the Center’s latest findings from its worldwide public opinion surveys and demographic research · Subscribe ↗
How Do Americans Feel About G20 Countries?
As the U.S. prepares to host the annual G20 summit this December, Americans express a wide range of views about the other member countries. Feelings are warmest toward Australia, Canada, Japan and Italy and coldest toward China, Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Republicans’ Views of Some Countries and International Organizations Differ Widely by Age
When we ask Americans about their views of various countries and international organizations, differences by age tend to be much larger among Republicans than for Democrats. In fact, younger Republicans sometimes report views that are closer to those of Democrats than they are to those of older Republicans.
French Adults Stand Out for Their Economic Pessimism
Hundreds of thousands of people in France have taken to the streets in protest in recent weeks, with many citing underfunded schools and other economic issues. In a spring 2026 Pew Research Center survey, 85% of French adults said their country’s economic situation is bad, including about four-in-ten who called it very bad.
Iran Conflict Remains Deeply Unpopular as Many Americans Expect It To Go On for Months
In the news
The Movement: Paris is burning. The American right is watching.
The Hill
Chinese EVs win over some in South Korea, but Japan is proving to be a rougher road
Reuters
Singing, Dancing and Getting Dumped by A.I. on Korean TV
The New York Times
Notable global research
Global Financial Markets Face Rising Risks From AI, Bond Yields, and Cyberattacks
International Monetary Fund
Opinions and views of Ukrainians on issues of war and peace: results of a survey conducted on October 8-16, 2026
Kyiv International Institute of Sociology
AD1234: What Africans want
Afrobarometer
Education at a Glance 2026
Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development
From our research
The average rating Americans give Russia on a “feeling thermometer” scale of 0 (cold) to 100 (warm).