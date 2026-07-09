The Briefing

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In today’s email:

Featured story: The FCC, The View and what it means to be “news”

The FCC, The View and what it means to be “news” New from Pew Research Center: Shifts in how Americans perceive local news

Shifts in how Americans perceive local news In other news: Federal judge throws out Trump’s defamation lawsuit against The Washington Post

Federal judge throws out Trump’s defamation lawsuit against The Washington Post Looking ahead: Can AI chatbots help people decide how to vote?

Can AI chatbots help people decide how to vote? Chart of the week: Majority of U.S. adults support banning social media for kids under 16

🔥 Featured story

Earlier this year, the Federal Communications Commission ordered an early review of ABC’s broadcast licenses. The FCC is also investigating whether The View – one of the network’s flagship shows – has violated the so-called equal time rule, which requires broadcast programs to give the same amount of airtime to opposing candidates for public office.

A recent analysis by Semafor found that since the investigation was announced, The View has not featured any guests who are candidates in a competitive midterm race. At the same time, ABC maintains that the FCC has long deemed The View a “bona fide news program,” which exempts it from the equal time rule.

There is not a one-size-fits-all answer to how Americans define “news” these days, according to a 2025 Pew Research Center study. Several attributes of information – including its topic and source – and people’s own identities and attitudes play a role in how they determine (knowingly or not) whether something counts as news to them.

🚨 New from Pew Research Center

This week, we published a new analysis in Nieman Lab about the shifts we’ve observed in how Americans view local news, based on data from the Pew-Knight Initiative.

While local news organizations have long been trusted by majorities of both Republicans and Democrats, this may be starting to change. Americans’ trust in local news has recently dropped, along with the the share who say local news outlets are highly important to the well-being of their community.

📌 In other news

📅 Looking ahead

Are voters increasingly turning to AI chatbots to help them make voting decisions? A recent New York Times article explores this question, observing that while many major chatbots are trained to avoid answering political questions, users are finding ways to bypass these restrictions.

Chatbots’ convenience and efficiency for this purpose may appeal to voters – especially in an environment where many say it is not easy to find the information they need to make voting decisions. But some people also express concerns about the accuracy of information that chatbots provide.

Americans are wary about AI’s role in elections: In a 2024 survey, 51% predicted AI would have a negative impact on U.S. elections in the next 20 years, while 9% said AI would impact elections positively. An additional 17% expected the impact would be equally positive and negative, and 23% said they weren’t sure.

📊 Chart of the week

This week’s chart comes from a new Center analysis of Americans’ views on social media bans for kids under 16, as recently proposed or enacted in the U.K., Australia and elsewhere. A majority of U.S. adults (56%) support this idea, while 21% oppose it. About half of adults or more in each age group support this type of ban, with those ages 30 to 49 and parents of children under 18 most likely to favor it. The idea also has bipartisan backing: Republicans and Democrats are both much more likely to support than oppose such a ban.

Across demographic and partisan groups, support for an under-16 social media ban exceeds opposition % of U.S. adults who say they would __ a ban that prevents anyone under the age of 16 from using social media sites Note: Those who said they are not sure or did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Across demographic and partisan groups, support for an under-16 social media ban exceeds opposition % of U.S. adults who say they would __ a ban that prevents anyone under the age of 16 from using social media sites Group Support Oppose U.S. adults All 56 21 Ages 18-29 Age 52 26 30-49 Age 63 19 50-64 Age 57 20 65+ Age 49 19 Parent of child <18 Parental status 65 17 No child <18 Parental status 52 22 Rep/Lean Rep Party 59 19 Dem/Lean Dem Party 54 23 Download data as .csv Note: Those who said they are not sure or did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

👋 That’s all for this week.

The Briefing is compiled by Pew Research Center staff, including Naomi Forman-Katz, Christopher St. Aubin, Emily Tomasik, Joanne Haner and Sawyer Reed. It is edited by Michael Lipka and copy edited by Anna Jackson.

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