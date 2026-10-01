The Briefing

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Featured story: The student journalists covering the Cornell rape case

The student journalists covering the Cornell rape case New from Pew Research Center: How urban, suburban and rural Americans engage in society

How urban, suburban and rural Americans engage in society In other news: Favorable Trump television ad was paid for with public funds

Favorable Trump television ad was paid for with public funds Looking ahead: NPR’s moves to grow its video content

NPR’s moves to grow its video content Chart of the week: Is social media good or bad for democracy?

🔥 Featured story

Prosecutors this week reopened an investigation into a former Cornell University student’s claim that multiple men raped her at a campus fraternity house in 2024. The woman also filed a lawsuit against the university, the fraternity and others. The student-run Cornell Daily Sun has made headlines for its coverage – including its decision to publish the names of the men accused – and for running an editorial calling on Cornell to better protect its students.

This issue speaks to the broader question of advocacy among journalists. According to a 2025 Pew Research Center survey on how Americans understand the role of journalists, most U.S. adults say the people they get news from should definitely (32%) or probably (31%) advocate for the communities they cover in their daily work. A large majority also think the people they get news from should definitely (41%) or probably (31%) keep an eye on powerful people.

🚨 New from Pew Research Center

Urban, suburban and rural Americans engage with their communities at broadly similar rates. But they differ in some of the specific ways they get involved, from how they participate in politics to whether they are more likely to meet with people online or offline.



This data comes from a recent study from the Pew-Knight Initiative about how Americans engage with politics, civic life, religion and news.

📌 In other news

📅 Looking ahead

Radio news giant NPR recently acquired the video-first AI and technology podcast Machine Gods amid a broader shift toward watchable news content. The podcast will be available as a radio show on NPR stations, but it will also be posted as video on the NPR app and other platforms.



Many Americans report a preference for visual formats when getting news: 44% of U.S. adults say they prefer watching the news (rather than reading it or listening to it), according to a 2025 Center survey. This is more than double the share who prefer listening to the news (19%).

📊 Chart of the week

This week’s chart comes from a new Pew Research Center survey of 37 countries and looks at global views about the impact of social media on democracy.



Majorities in many countries say social media has been more of a good thing than a bad thing for democracy where they live. But more than half of Americans (64%) and Canadians (55%) see its effects as bad. People in some Western European countries, including the Netherlands, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, are also more likely to say social media has been a bad thing rather than a good thing for their democracy.

Most say social media has been good for democracy but many in high-income nations disagree % who say social media has been more of a __ for democracy in their country Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most say social media has been good for democracy but many in high-income nations disagree % who say social media has been more of a __ for democracy in their country Country Bad thing Good thing Grouping Canada 55 40 North America U.S. 64 34 North America Poland 35 55 Europe Italy 44 54 Europe Greece 43 53 Europe Hungary 42 49 Europe Spain 47 49 Europe Sweden 47 49 Europe U.K. 56 41 Europe Germany 61 37 Europe France 65 31 Europe Netherlands 70 27 Europe Thailand 21 77 Asia-Pacific Singapore 22 77 Asia-Pacific Philippines 23 74 Asia-Pacific Malaysia 27 71 Asia-Pacific Bangladesh 28 67 Asia-Pacific India 23 66 Asia-Pacific Pakistan 33 62 Asia-Pacific Indonesia 43 55 Asia-Pacific Sri Lanka 35 54 Asia-Pacific South Korea 38 52 Asia-Pacific Japan 43 48 Asia-Pacific Australia 52 46 Asia-Pacific Israel 22 65 Middle East W. Bank/E. Jerusalem 35 60 Middle East Turkey 35 55 Middle East Nigeria 11 80 Africa Kenya 24 75 Africa Ghana 21 72 Africa South Africa 28 66 Africa Mexico 26 69 Latin America Brazil 29 65 Latin America Colombia 33 63 Latin America Peru 34 59 Latin America Argentina 35 56 Latin America Chile 43 51 Latin America 37-country median 35 55 Median Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

👋 That’s all for this week.

The Briefing is compiled by Pew Research Center staff, including Naomi Forman-Katz, Christopher St. Aubin, Emily Tomasik, Joanne Haner, and Sawyer Reed. It is edited by Michael Lipka and copy edited by Anna Jackson.

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