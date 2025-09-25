Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Appendix: Demographic profiles of regular social media news consumers in the United States

Demographic profiles and party identification of regular social media news consumers in the U.S.

% of each social media site’s regular news consumers who are …

FacebookYouTubeInstagramTikTokX (Twitter)RedditNextdoorWhatsAppThreadsTruth Social
Men40%57%42%36%67%67%29%41%39%57%
Women59425762323270595843
Ages 18-2921233942353917192815
30-4940364242344633444519
50-6423241312221328241841
65+161664922214825
HS or less43373545342836514854
Some college31322933303130202129
College+26323622364134293017
White55493842525447143066
Black1216191718141519224
Hispanic23212931171725523119
Asian*610857971286
Rep/Lean Rep50463939563443403287
Dem/Lean Dem46495856426352546113

* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: The other response option was “No, don’t regularly get news on this.” Only respondents who indicated that they use each site were asked if they regularly get news on it. Social media sites are shown left to right in descending order by the share of U.S. adults who regularly get news there. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanic adults are of any race.

Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 18-24, 2025.

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

