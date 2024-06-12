Acknowledgments

This is a Pew Research Center report from the Pew-Knight Initiative, a research program funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/pew-knight.

Primary researchers

Colleen McClain, Research Associate

Monica Anderson, Director, Internet and Technology Research

Risa Gelles-Watnick, Former Research Analyst

Research team

Jeffrey Gottfried, Associate Director, Internet and Technology Research

Michelle Faverio, Research Analyst

Eugenie Park, Research Assistant

Olivia Sidoti, Research Assistant

Editorial and graphic design

Kaitlyn Radde, Associate Information Graphics Designer

Rebecca Leppert, Copy Editor

Jenn Hatfield, Writer/Editor

Communications and web publishing

Haley Nolan, Communications Manager

Talia Price, Communications Associate

Sara Atske, Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Pew Research Center’s methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Ashley Amaya, Andrew Mercer, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Anna Brown, Arnold Lau and Dana Popky. This project also benefited from input by the following Center staff: Elisa Shearer, Katerina Eva Matsa, Michael Lipka, Naomi Forman-Katz, Jacob Liedke, Sarah Naseer, Aaron Smith and Jocelyn Kiley.