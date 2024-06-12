Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

How Americans Navigate Politics on TikTok, X, Facebook and Instagram

Acknowledgments

This is a Pew Research Center report from the Pew-Knight Initiative, a research program funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/pew-knight.

Primary researchers

Colleen McClain, Research Associate          
Monica Anderson, Director, Internet and Technology Research   
Risa Gelles-Watnick, Former Research Analyst      

Research team

Jeffrey Gottfried, Associate Director, Internet and Technology Research        
Michelle Faverio, Research Analyst
Eugenie Park, Research Assistant
Olivia Sidoti, Research Assistant

Editorial and graphic design

Kaitlyn Radde, Associate Information Graphics Designer
Rebecca Leppert, Copy Editor
Jenn Hatfield, Writer/Editor

Communications and web publishing

Haley Nolan, Communications Manager
Talia Price, Communications Associate
Sara Atske, Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Pew Research Center’s methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Ashley Amaya, Andrew Mercer, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Anna Brown, Arnold Lau and Dana Popky. This project also benefited from input by the following Center staff: Elisa Shearer, Katerina Eva Matsa, Michael Lipka, Naomi Forman-Katz, Jacob Liedke, Sarah Naseer, Aaron Smith and Jocelyn Kiley.

