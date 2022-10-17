This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.

Jacob Poushter, Associate Director, Global Attitudes Research

Sarah Austin, Research Assistant

Dorene Asare-Marfo, Panel Manager

Janakee Chavda, Assistant Digital Producer

Laura Clancy, Research Assistant

Moira Fagan, Research Associate

Janell Fetterolf, Senior Researcher

Shannon Greenwood, Digital Producer

Sneha Gubbala, Research Assistant

Christine Huang, Research Analyst

Michael Keegan, Senior Information Graphics Designer

David Kent, Senior Copy Editor

Hannah Klein, Communications Manager

Gar Meng Leong, Communications Associate

Clark Letterman, Senior Survey Manager

Gracie Martinez, Senior Administrative Coordinator

Patrick Moynihan, Associate Director, International Research Methods

Laura Silver, Senior Researcher

Richard Wike, Director, Global Attitudes Research

This report benefited from data provided by Körber-Stiftung, whose report, “The Berlin Pulse,” cited Pew Research Center data and was released coincident with this publication.