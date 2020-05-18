This report is made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts. It is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.

Primary researchers

Kat Devlin, Research Associate

Regina Widjaya, Computational Social Scientist

Jeremiah Cha, Research Assistant

Research team

Patrick van Kessel, Senior Data Scientist

Adam Hughes, Associate Director, Research

Aaron Smith, Director, Data Labs

Laura Silver, Senior Researcher

Emma Remy, Data Science Assistant

Dennis Quinn, Computational Social Scientist

Editorial and graphic design

Travis Mitchell, Copy Editor

Alissa Scheller, Information Graphics Designer

Communications and web publishing

Stefan Cornibert, Communications Manager

Rachel Weisel, Senior Communications Manager

Andrew Grant, Communications Associate

Travis Mitchell, Digital Producer

In addition, the report benefited from feedback provided by the following Pew Research Center researchers: James Bell, Richard Wike, Jacob Poushter, Lee Rainie and Sono Shah.