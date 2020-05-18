This report is made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts. It is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.
Primary researchers
Kat Devlin, Research Associate
Regina Widjaya, Computational Social Scientist
Jeremiah Cha, Research Assistant
Research team
Patrick van Kessel, Senior Data Scientist
Adam Hughes, Associate Director, Research
Aaron Smith, Director, Data Labs
Laura Silver, Senior Researcher
Emma Remy, Data Science Assistant
Dennis Quinn, Computational Social Scientist
Editorial and graphic design
Travis Mitchell, Copy Editor
Alissa Scheller, Information Graphics Designer
Communications and web publishing
Stefan Cornibert, Communications Manager
Rachel Weisel, Senior Communications Manager
Andrew Grant, Communications Associate
Travis Mitchell, Digital Producer
In addition, the report benefited from feedback provided by the following Pew Research Center researchers: James Bell, Richard Wike, Jacob Poushter, Lee Rainie and Sono Shah.