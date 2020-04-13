Sample design:

List-assisted Random Digit Dial (RDD) probability sample of landline households (20% of sample) and list-assisted RDD frame of cell phone numbers (80% of sample). Landline and mobile samples are stratified by Census Division. Individuals within landline households are selected using the youngest male or female method among those currently at home. Interviews in the cell sample conducted with the person who answered the phone, if age 18 or older. For both landline and cell samples, up to seven phone calls are made to complete the interview with the selected respondent, with up to three additional calls for Spanish-language respondents. Pew Research Center undertakes all polling activity, including calls to mobile telephone numbers, in compliance with the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and other applicable laws.