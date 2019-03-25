Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

  • Report

|

A Sampling of Public Opinion in India

Acknowledgments

By
Table of Contents
  1. A Sampling of Public Opinion in India
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.   

Kat Devlin, Research Associate

Leila Barzegar, Communications Associate James Bell, Vice President, Global Strategy Alexandra Castillo, Research Associate Stefan Cornibert, Communications Manager Claudia Deane, Vice President, Research Moira Fagan, Research Assistant Janell Fetterolf, Research Associate Christine Huang, Research Assistant Courtney Johnson, Research Associate Michael Keegan, Senior Information Graphics Designer David Kent, Copy Editor Clark Letterman, Senior Researcher Martha McRoy, Research Methodologist Patrick Moynihan, Associate Director, International Research Methods Stacy Pancratz, Research Methodologist Jacob Poushter, Associate Director, Global Research Audrey Powers, Senior Operations Associate Ariana Rodriguez-Gitler, Digital Producer Laura Silver, Senior Researcher Christine Tamir, Research Assistant Kyle Taylor, Research Analyst Richard Wike, Director, Global Attitudes Research

Next: Methodology
← Prev Page
123
Next Page →
Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials

Table of Contents

  1. A Sampling of Public Opinion in India
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology