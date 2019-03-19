Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.
Richard Wike, Director, Global Attitudes Research Janell Fetterolf, Research Associate Moira Fagan, Research Assistant
Leila Barzegar, Communications Associate James Bell, Vice President, Global Strategy Alexandra Castillo, Research Associate Stefan Cornibert, Communications Manager Claudia Deane, Vice President, Research Kat Devlin, Research Associate Christine Huang, Research Assistant Courtney Johnson, Research Associate Michael Keegan, Information Graphics Designer Clark Letterman, Senior Researcher Martha McRoy, Research Methodologist Travis Mitchell, Copy Editor Patrick Moynihan, Associate Director, International Research Methods Stacy Pancratz, International Survey Methodologist Jacob Poushter, Associate Director, Global Research Audrey Powers, Senior Operations Associate Ariana Rodriguez-Gitler, Digital Producer Laura Silver, Senior Researcher Christine Tamir, Research Assistant Kyle Taylor, Research Analyst