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Europeans Credit EU With Promoting Peace and Prosperity, but Say Brussels Is Out of Touch With Its Citizens

Acknowledgments

By , and
Table of Contents
  1. Europeans Credit EU With Promoting Peace and Prosperity, but Say Brussels Is Out of Touch With Its Citizens
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology
  4. Appendix: Classifying the parties

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. 

Richard Wike, Director, Global Attitudes Research Janell Fetterolf, Research Associate Moira Fagan, Research Assistant

Leila Barzegar, Communications Associate James Bell, Vice President, Global Strategy Alexandra Castillo, Research Associate Stefan Cornibert, Communications Manager     Claudia Deane, Vice President, Research     Kat Devlin, Research Associate  Christine Huang, Research Assistant Courtney Johnson, Research Associate Michael Keegan, Information Graphics Designer Clark Letterman, Senior Researcher Martha McRoy, Research Methodologist Travis Mitchell, Copy Editor Patrick Moynihan, Associate Director, International Research Methods Stacy Pancratz, International Survey Methodologist Jacob Poushter, Associate Director, Global Research Audrey Powers, Senior Operations Associate Ariana Rodriguez-Gitler, Digital Producer Laura Silver, Senior Researcher Christine Tamir, Research Assistant Kyle Taylor, Research Analyst

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Table of Contents

  1. Europeans Credit EU With Promoting Peace and Prosperity, but Say Brussels Is Out of Touch With Its Citizens
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology
  4. Appendix: Classifying the parties