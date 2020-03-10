Greek authorities are attempting to prevent thousands of migrants from entering the country after Recep Tayyip Erdogan – the president of neighboring Turkey – said his government had “opened the doors” for their passage into Greece and, by extension, the European Union.

The Greek government has taken a host of steps in response to Erdogan’s decision, including deploying forces to the border, suspending asylum applications and vowing to deport those who enter the country illegally. Some Greek residents, meanwhile, are taking matters into their own hands by forming civilian patrols aimed at stopping the flow of migrants.

As the standoff escalates, here are some fast facts about how people in Greece see migrants – as well as how many migrants live in Greece – based on previously published surveys and other studies by Pew Research Center.