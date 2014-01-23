American Trends Panel – Panel Member Feedback

(Pressmaster/Shutterstock) Panelist feedback matters. We want to hear from you! At the end of each American Trends Panel (ATP) survey, respondents can share feedback. We read every response. Answers to some frequently asked questions are below.

Who reads the feedback?

At least two Pew Research staff read the comments. We summarize the main themes and give a summary to the researchers who will analyze the data. When there is a major issue expressed in the feedback, Pew Research leadership is informed.

Does Pew Research make changes based on every piece of feedback?

When feedback is about updating contact information, we address it right away.

When feedback is about a glitch or technical issue with a survey, we do our best to fix it as soon as possible.

When feedback is about a survey question, we read it and give it careful thought.

How has Pew Research used feedback from panelists to improve surveys?

Here are examples of changes we’ve made to questions based on panelist feedback:

We’ve added a “Not sure” answer choice to some questions. Panelists shared that they are occasionally unable to select a response, because they sincerely do not know enough to do so.

We make clear whether new immigration questions are asking about legal or illegal immigration. Panelists told us that this difference matters to their answer.

When we ask about the Republican Party, we ask the same questions about the Democratic Party (and vice versa). In the past, we would ask half the panelists about one party and ask the other half about the other party. This made the survey shorter because each person was asked only about one party. But feedback showed that made the survey feel one-sided. So now we ask everyone about both parties.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some of the frequently asked questions we receive.

What if none of the answer choices reflect my opinion?

We hope this doesn’t happen often. We always try to make our questions and answer choices inclusive of all people in our country. But if you do find yourself in a position where no answer truly applies, or if you feel uncomfortable answering, you can skip any question by selecting the “Next” button to go to the next question.

Sometimes, we will present only two choices and ask which comes closest to your view, even if neither is exactly right. We understand that you may not feel especially strongly one way or another in situations like that, and in that case, whichever response comes closest to what you think or how you feel is all we need.

What if I don’t know the answer to a question?

With the wide range of topics covered in ATP surveys, it makes sense to not have a fully formed opinion on every single question we ask!

In cases where we ask about factual knowledge on a topic, we usually offer a “not sure” response. When it comes to questions about your attitudes or beliefs, those are the types of questions where we really want to know what you think – even if your opinion isn’t set in stone.



Some questions appear to favor a political party or a particular group. Do you support certain groups?

No. We do not side with any political party, and we don’t take any positions on issues. We collect and provide facts that all people and parties can trust.

We put lots of effort into writing neutral and balanced questions. Yet, sometimes a question may unintentionally miss the mark and land in a way that doesn’t feel completely neutral. We always appreciate comments at the end of the survey letting us know. We can’t always reply to or take action for every comment, but rest assured we read them all.

Why don’t you have a progress bar to show how much time is left in the survey?

Progress bars are not always an accurate picture of how much time is left in a survey. Sometimes we ask questions that depend on an earlier response. For example, we may ask questions about parenting styles to those who say they have kids. Panelists without kids will automatically get skipped from those questions, since they do not apply to them. So it might be confusing to have a progress bar jump from, say, 50% remaining to 20% remaining by answering just one question!

Instead, we have a limit on the number of questions that we ask. Our surveys usually take about 15 minutes for most people to complete. Sometimes we offer shorter surveys that take most people about 8 minutes to complete. We always do our best to stick to these time limits.

Can you send me more surveys?

We’re so glad that you are enjoying ATP surveys! We typically send out one or two surveys a month, but not all panel members are selected for each survey. Often a few thousand people is all we need to achieve the survey aims, making it unnecessary to interview everyone on the panel.

Occasionally, some panelists might not get surveyed for a few months. This is normal. But if you have any concerns about not hearing from us, please give us a call 1-800-643-1107 or email info@americantrendspanel.org.

Can my friend or family member sign up for ATP surveys?

Unfortunately, only those who were randomly selected can join the panel to take surveys with us. People can’t volunteer. We select people at random to join the ATP, and nearly everyone in the United States has a chance to be included. This allows us to ensure that our results accurately represent the views of all Americans.

Why haven’t I received my payment yet?

It is very important to us that you are promptly paid for your time and opinions.

If you receive an online gift code, those are emailed automatically after completing each survey. Please allow up to 24 hours for gift codes to be delivered to your email inbox. Online gift codes can be used for online purchases only. You cannot redeem them physically at a retail store.

If you receive a check, those can take 3 to 4 weeks to arrive. It is possible you will be invited to take another survey before the last payment makes it to your mailbox.

You can email the panel support team at info@americantrendspanel.org or call 1-800-643-1107 if it has been longer than the expected time for your payment to arrive. You can also reach out to panel support if you would like to change how you receive your payment.

You can call us at 1-800-643-1107 or email info@americantrendspanel.org.

