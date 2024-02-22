In a separate survey, we asked Americans if parents should be able to opt their children out of learning about certain topics in school if the way they’re taught conflicts with the parents’ personal views or beliefs.

54% think parents should be able to opt their children out of learning about sexual orientation and gender identity.

34% say the same when it comes to learning about racism and racial inequality.

Republicans and Republican leaners are far more likely than Democrats and Democratic leaners to say that parents should be able to opt their children out of learning about these topics in school:

79% of Republicans say this about LGBTQ issues, compared with 32% of Democrats.

55% of Republicans say this about racism and racial inequality, compared with 16% of Democrats.

Views by race and ethnicity

Similar shares of White adults (36%) and Hispanic adults (34%) say parents should be able to opt their children out of learning about topics related to racism or racial inequality. Among Black and Asian adults, the shares are smaller (about a quarter each).

Views on whether parents should be able to opt their children out of learning about sexual orientation or gender identity don’t vary as much by race and ethnicity. But there are wide differences by race and ethnicity among Democrats.

Among Democrats

Black and Hispanic Democrats are more likely than White and Asian Democrats to say that parents should be able to opt their children out of learning about racial inequality and LGBTQ issues in school.

White Democrats are the most likely to say that parents should not be able to opt their children out of learning about racism and racial inequality. About eight-in-ten White Democrats (81%) say this, compared with 70% of Asian Democrats, 65% of Black Democrats and 61% of Hispanic Democrats.

And White Democrats are more likely than Black and Hispanic Democrats to say parents should not be able to opt their children out of learning about sexual orientation and gender identity. Six-in-ten White Democrats say this, compared with 42% of Hispanic Democrats and 34% of Black Democrats. Some 53% of Asian Democrats say parents should not be able to opt their children out – this share it not statistically different from that of White Democrats.

Among Republicans

There are no differences between White and Hispanic Republicans on whether parents should be able to opt their children out from learning about these topics. The numbers of Black and Asian Republicans in the sample are too small to analyze separately.