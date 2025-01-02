Acknowledgments

Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Faith on the Hill

This report was produced by Pew Research Center with data collected by CQ Roll Call. Pew Research Center is solely responsible for the interpretation and reporting of the data. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/religion.

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals:

Primary Researcher

Jeff Diamant, Senior Writer/Editor

Research Team

Alan Cooperman, Director of Religion Research
Gregory A. Smith, Associate Director of Research
Michael Rotolo, Research Associate

Editorial and Graphic Design

Dalia Fahmy, Senior Writer/Editor
Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer
David Kent, Senior Copy Editor

Communications and Web Publishing

Stacy Rosenberg, Director, Digital Strategy
Justine Coleman, Associate Digital Producer
Anna Schiller, Associate Director, Communications

