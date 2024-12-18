Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Government Restrictions on Religion Stayed at Peak Levels Globally in 2022

Acknowledgments

By

Table of Contents

This report was produced by Pew Research Center as part of the Pew-Templeton Global Religious Futures project, which analyzes religious change and its impact on societies around the world. Funding for the Global Religious Futures project comes from The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John Templeton Foundation (grant 63095). This publication does not necessarily reflect the views of the John Templeton Foundation. Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder.

Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/religion.

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.

Primary researcher

Samirah Majumdar, Research Associate

Research team

Alan Cooperman, Director, Religion Research
Sarah Crawford, Former Research Assistant
Vivian Jacobs, Research Assistant
Anne Fengyan Shi, Senior Researcher

Coders

Avery Brown, William Halm, Connor Jansen, Yen H. Nguyen, Emma Prusynski

Editorial and graphic design

Jeff Diamant, Senior Writer/Editor
Rebecca Leppert, Copy Editor
Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer

Communications and web publishing

Justine Coleman, Associate Digital Producer
Stacy Rosenberg, Director, Digital
Anna Schiller, Associate Director, Communications
DeVonte Smith, Communications Associate

Research Analyst Manolo Corichi provided valuable assistance with number checking.

