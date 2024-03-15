Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

8 in 10 Americans Say Religion Is Losing Influence in Public Life

Acknowledgments

Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/religion.

Primary Researcher

Michael Rotolo, Research Associate            

Research Team             

Gregory A. Smith, Associate Director, Religion Research
Jonathan Evans, Senior Researcher
Alan Cooperman, Director, Religion Research
Becka A. Alper, Senior Researcher
Besheer Mohamed, Senior Researcher            
Patricia Tevington, Research Associate
Justin Nortey, Research Analyst      
Asta Kallo, Research Assistant

Methods Team         

Courtney Kennedy, Vice President, Methods and Innovation
Andrew Mercer, Senior Research Methodologist
Scott Keeter, Senior Survey Advisor
Dorene Asare-Marfo, Panel Manager          
Dana Popky, Associate Panel Manager
Anna Brown, Research Methodologist
Arnold Lau, Research Methodologist                       

Editorial and Graphic Design

Dalia Fahmy, Senior Writer/Editor
Rebecca Leppert, Copy Editor
Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer

Communications and Web Publishing

Achsah Callahan, Communications Manager
Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer    
Anna Schiller, Associate Director, Communications
Shannon Greenwood, Digital Production Manager

In addition, Pew Research Center is grateful for many others who provided valuable advice and assistance on this project, including Laura Silver, Carroll Doherty, Jocelyn Kiley, Manolo Corichi, Jordan Lippert and Kirsten Lesage.

