Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals:

Research team

Kim Parker, Director, Social Trends Research Juliana Horowitz, Associate Director, Research Ruth Igielnik, Senior Researcher Gregory A. Smith, Associate Director, Research Michael Lipka, Editorial Manager Becka A. Alper, Research Associate Jesse Bennett, Research Assistant Deja Thomas, Research Assistant

Questionnaire team

Claudia Deane, Vice President, Research Cary Funk, Director, Science and Society Research Scott Keeter, Senior Survey Advisor Jocelyn Kiley, Associate Director, Research J. Baxter Oliphant, Senior Researcher

Communications and editorial

Tanya Arditi, Communications Manager Anna Schiller, Communications Manager David Kent, Copy Editor

Graphic design and web publishing

Michael Keegan, Senior Information Graphics Designer Travis Mitchell, Digital Producer

Methodology

Nick Bertoni, Panel Manager Joshua Ferno, Assistant Panel Manager Arnold Lau, Research Analyst

Others at Pew Research Center also gave valuable feedback and assistance on this project, including Director of Political Research Carroll Doherty, Associate Director of Research Adam Hughes, Research Associates Andrew Daniller, Bradley Jones, Hannah Hartig and Claire Gecewicz, and Research Assistants Amina Dunn, Hannah Gilberstadt and Ted Van Green.