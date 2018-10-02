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Confidence in Pope Francis Down Sharply in U.S.

Acknowledgements

Table of Contents
  1. Confidence in Pope Francis Down Sharply in U.S.
  2. Acknowledgements
  3. Methodology

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/religion.

Research Team

Elizabeth Podrebarac Sciupac, Research Associate Gregory A. Smith, Associate Director of Research Alan Cooperman, Director of Religion Research Besheer Mohamed, Senior Researcher Becka A. Alper, Research Associate Kiana Cox, Research Associate Claire Gecewicz, Research Analyst Jocelyn Kiley, Associate Director of Research Hannah Hartig, Research Analyst   

Editorial and Graphic Design

Michael Lipka, Editorial Manager Aleksandra Sandstrom, Copy Editor Bill Webster, Information Graphics Designer        

Communications and Web Publishing

Stacy Rosenberg, Associate Director, Digital Travis Mitchell, Digital Producer Anna Schiller, Communications Manager Jessica Pumphrey, Communications Associate

Claudia Deane, vice president of research, also gave valuable feedback on this report.

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Table of Contents

  1. Confidence in Pope Francis Down Sharply in U.S.
  2. Acknowledgements
  3. Methodology