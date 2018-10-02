Acknowledgements

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/religion.
Research Team
Elizabeth Podrebarac Sciupac, Research Associate Gregory A. Smith, Associate Director of Research Alan Cooperman, Director of Religion Research Besheer Mohamed, Senior Researcher Becka A. Alper, Research Associate Kiana Cox, Research Associate Claire Gecewicz, Research Analyst Jocelyn Kiley, Associate Director of Research Hannah Hartig, Research Analyst
Editorial and Graphic Design
Michael Lipka, Editorial Manager Aleksandra Sandstrom, Copy Editor Bill Webster, Information Graphics Designer
Communications and Web Publishing
Stacy Rosenberg, Associate Director, Digital Travis Mitchell, Digital Producer Anna Schiller, Communications Manager Jessica Pumphrey, Communications Associate
Claudia Deane, vice president of research, also gave valuable feedback on this report.