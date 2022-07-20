International Religion Survey Data

Spring 2024 Survey Data

The Pew Research Center’s Global Attitudes Spring 2024 survey asked 41,503 adults across 35 countries on six continents about various topics including international affairs, democracy and religion. The survey was conducted face-to-face in 21 countries, by phone in 13 countries, and online in Australia using a mixed-mode, probability-based panel. Interviews were administered from January to May 2024.

Some of the questions in the survey were also asked of respondents in the U.S. on waves 132, 143, 145, 164 and 166 of the American Trends Panel, and as part of the 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study. Consult the materials in this dataset for more information.

Featured publication: Comparing Levels of Religious Nationalism Around the World, Around the World, Many People Are Leaving Their Childhood Religions and Believing in Spirits and Life After Death Is Common Around the World

This Pew Research Center survey asked 10,390 adults across Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam about religious identify, beliefs and practices. The survey was conducted face-to-face in Vietnam and with phone interviews elsewhere. Interviews were administered from June to September 2023, in seven languages.

Featured publication: Religion and Spirituality in East Asian Societies

This Pew Research Center survey asked 13,122 adults across six countries in South and Southeast Asia about religious identify, beliefs and practices. The survey was conducted face-to-face in four countries and on mobile phones in two countries. Interviews were administered from June to September 2022, in eight languages.

Featured publication: Buddhism, Islam and Religious Pluralism in South and Southeast Asia

This Pew Research Center survey asked 29,999 Indian adults about religious beliefs and practices, religious identity, nationalism, and tolerance in Indian society. The survey was administered face-to-face in 17 languages from Nov. 17, 2019, to March 23, 2020.

Featured publication: Religion in India: Tolerance and Segregation

This Pew Research Center survey, conducted from April to August 2017, involves more than 26,000 telephone interviews with randomly selected adults about the role of religion in public and private life, and views toward religious minorities. Data includes responses from 16 countries and in 14 languages.

Featured publication: Being Christian in Western Europe

This Pew Research Center survey was conducted from June 2015 to July 2016 through face-to-face interviews in 19 countries and 17 languages with more than 31,000 adults. The survey gauged views toward religion in public life and national identity a quarter-century after the fall of the Soviet Union.

Featured publication: Religious Belief and National Belonging in Central and Eastern Europe

This Pew Research Center survey is a comprehensive look at religion in Israel. It was conducted through face-to-face interviews in Hebrew, Arabic and Russian with 5,601 Israeli adults from October 2014 through May 2015.

Featured publication: Israel’s Religiously Divided Society

This Pew Research Center survey includes over 30,000 face-to-face interviews conducted across 18 countries and Puerto Rico between October 2013 and February 2014. The survey encompasses nearly all Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking countries and territories stretching from Mexico through Central America to the southern tip of South America. The survey asked people about their religious affiliation, beliefs and practices. The survey also explored Latin Americans’ views on a wide variety of topics, including support for same-sex marriage and legal abortion, the morality of divorce and how best to aid the poor.

Featured publication: Religion in Latin America

This Pew Research Center survey, conducted between October 2011 and November 2012, focuses on attitudes toward religion, politics and society among Muslims in 26 countries and territories in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Europe. The survey included more than 32,000 face-to-face interviews in 30-plus languages. (Fifteen sub-Saharan African countries with substantial Muslim populations were surveyed in 2008 and 2009 and included in the reports about the world’s Muslims; these countries’ data are found in the “Sub-Saharan Africa Dataset” elsewhere on this page.)

Featured publication: The World’s Muslims: Religion, Politics and Society

This Pew Research Center survey includes more than 25,000 face-to-face interviews conducted in more than 60 languages and dialects across 19 countries in sub-Saharan Africa between December 2008 and April 2009. The survey asked people to describe their religious beliefs and practices, and sought to gauge respondents’ knowledge of and attitudes toward other faiths. It aimed to assess levels of political and economic satisfaction; concerns about crime, corruption and extremism; positions on issues such as abortion and polygamy; and views of democracy, religious law and the place of women in society.

Featured publication: Tolerance and Tension: Islam and Christianity in Sub-Saharan Africa

This Pew Research Center survey includes polls in 10 countries with sizeable renewalist populations: Brazil, Chile, Guatemala, India, Kenya, Nigeria, the Philippines, South Africa, South Korea and the United States. Over 11,000 interviews (including renewalists and other members of the public) were conducted from May to September, 2006, by telephone in the U.S. and face-to-face in all other nations. Interviews were administered in over 20 languages and covered topics including religious beliefs, religious practices and the intersection between religion and public life.

Featured publication: Spirit and Power – A 10-Country Survey of Pentecostals