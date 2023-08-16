Facts on Latinos in the U.S.

There were 62.5 million Latinos in the United States in 2021, accounting for approximately 19% of the total U.S. population. In 1980, with a population of 14.8 million, Hispanics made up just 7% of the total U.S. population.

Hispanic population in the U.S., 2000-2021

Hispanic population in the U.S., 2000-2021 U.S. Hispanic population Note: Hispanics are of any race. Figures greater than 1 million are rounded to the nearest 100,000; other figures greater than 100,000 are rounded to the nearest 10,000; figures that are less than or equal to 100,000 and greater than 25,000 are rounded to the nearest 5,000. Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of the 2000 census (5% IPUMS) and the 2010 and 2021 American Community Surveys (1% IPUMS). Hispanic population in the U.S., 2000-2021 U.S. Hispanic population Year Total U.S. born Foreign born 2000 35,200,000 21,100,000 14,100,000 2010 50,700,000 31,900,000 18,800,000 2021 62,500,000 42,600,000 19,900,000 Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of the 2000 census (5% IPUMS) and the 2010 and 2021 American Community Surveys (1% IPUMS). Note: Hispanics are of any race. Figures greater than 1 million are rounded to the nearest 100,000; other figures greater than 100,000 are rounded to the nearest 10,000; figures that are less than or equal to 100,000 and greater than 25,000 are rounded to the nearest 5,000.

Top 5 states by share of U.S. Hispanic population

Top 5 U.S. states by share of total U.S. Hispanic population, 2021 Share of total U.S. Hispanic population Note: Hispanics are of any race. Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of the 2021 American Community Survey (1% IPUMS). Top 5 U.S. states by share of total U.S. Hispanic population, 2021 Share of total U.S. Hispanic population State Share of total U.S. Hispanic population California 25% Texas 19% Florida 9% New York 6% Arizona 4% Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of the 2021 American Community Survey (1% IPUMS). Note: Hispanics are of any race.

Top 10 U.S. metropolitan areas

Top 10 U.S. metropolitan areas by Hispanic population, 2021 U.S. Hispanic population Note: Hispanics are of any race. Figures greater than 1 million are rounded to the nearest 100,000; other figures greater than 100,000 are rounded to the nearest 10,000; figures that are less than or equal to 100,000 and greater than 25,000 are rounded to the nearest 5,000. Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of the 2021 American Community Survey (1% IPUMS). Top 10 U.S. metropolitan areas by Hispanic population, 2021 U.S. Hispanic population Metro area U.S. Hispanic population Los Angeles 5,900,000 New York 5,100,000 Miami 2,800,000 Houston 2,800,000 Riverside, CA 2,500,000 Dallas-Fort Worth 2,300,000 Chicago 2,200,000 Phoenix 1,600,000 San Antonio 1,400,000 San Diego 1,100,000 Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of the 2021 American Community Survey (1% IPUMS). Note: Hispanics are of any race. Figures greater than 1 million are rounded to the nearest 100,000; other figures greater than 100,000 are rounded to the nearest 10,000; figures that are less than or equal to 100,000 and greater than 25,000 are rounded to the nearest 5,000.

Length of time in the U.S.

Length of time in the U.S. for Hispanic immigrants, 2000-2021 % of Hispanic foreign-born population who have lived in the U.S. … Note: Hispanics are of any race. Figures might not sum to 100% due to rounding. Changes in the wording of the Hispanic origin question in the 2000 decennial census may have led to an undercount of some Hispanic origin groups in that year. For more, see https://legacy.pewresearch.org/hispanic/2002/05/09/counting-the-other-hispanics/ Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of the 2000 census (5% IPUMS) and the 2010 and 2021 American Community Survey (1% IPUMS). Length of time in the U.S. for Hispanic immigrants, 2000-2021 % of Hispanic foreign-born population who have lived in the U.S. … Year 0 to 10 years More than 10 years 2000 46% 54% 2010 36% 64% 2021 22% 78% Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of the 2000 census (5% IPUMS) and the 2010 and 2021 American Community Survey (1% IPUMS). Note: Hispanics are of any race. Figures might not sum to 100% due to rounding. Changes in the wording of the Hispanic origin question in the 2000 decennial census may have led to an undercount of some Hispanic origin groups in that year. For more, see https://legacy.pewresearch.org/hispanic/2002/05/09/counting-the-other-hispanics/.

English proficiency

English proficiency of Hispanic population in the U.S., 2021 % among those ages 5 and older who are English proficient Note: Hispanics are of any race. Proficient English speakers are those who speak only English at home or speak English at least "very well." Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of the 2021 American Community Survey (1% IPUMS). English proficiency of Hispanic population in the U.S., 2021 % among those ages 5 and older who are English proficient Group English proficient All 72% U.S. born 91% Foreign born 38% Adults 67% Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of the 2021 American Community Survey (1% IPUMS). Note: Hispanics are of any race. Proficient English speakers are those who speak only English at home or speak English at least "very well."

Educational attainment

Educational attainment of Hispanic population in the U.S., 2021 % of those age 25 and older, by educational attainment Note: Hispanics are of any race. "High school" includes persons who have attained a high school diploma or its equivalent, such as a General Educational Development (GED) certificate. "Some college" includes those who have an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a bachelor's degree. Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of the 2021 American Community Survey (1% IPUMS). Educational attainment of Hispanic population in the U.S., 2021 % of those age 25 and older, by educational attainment Group High school or less Some college Bachelor's degree or more All Hispanics 56% 25% 20% U.S.-born Hispanics 44% 32% 24% Foreign-born Hispanics 69% 17% 15% – All Americans 37% 28% 35% Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of the 2021 American Community Survey (1% IPUMS). Note: Hispanics are of any race. "High school" includes persons who have attained a high school diploma or its equivalent, such as a General Educational Development (GED) certificate. "Some college" includes those who have an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a bachelor's degree.

Poverty status

U.S. Hispanic population living in poverty, 2021 % living in poverty Note: Hispanics are of any race. Poverty status is determined for individuals in housing units and noninstitutional group quarters. The poverty universe excludes children under age 15 who are not related to the householder, people living in institutional group quarters and people living in college dormitories or military barracks. Due to the way in which the IPUMS adjusts annual incomes, these data will differ from those that might be provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of the 2021 American Community Survey (1% IPUMS). U.S. Hispanic population living in poverty, 2021 % living in poverty Group Share in poverty All Hispanics 18% U.S.-born Hispanics 18% Foreign-born Hispanics 17% All Americans 13% Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of the 2021 American Community Survey (1% IPUMS). Note: Hispanics are of any race. Poverty status is determined for individuals in housing units and noninstitutional group quarters. The poverty universe excludes children under age 15 who are not related to the householder, people living in institutional group quarters and people living in college dormitories or military barracks. Due to the way in which the IPUMS adjusts annual incomes, these data will differ from those that might be provided by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Demographic characteristics

Demographic characteristics of the U.S. Hispanic population, 2021

Among U.S. Hispanics All U.S. born Foreign born POPULATION 62,500,000 42,600,000 19,900,000 MEDIAN AGE (in years) 29.5 21.0 44.5 SEX Female 49% 49% 49% Male 51% 51% 51% AGE Younger than 5 8% 11% 1% 5-17 22% 31% 5% 18-29 19% 22% 12% 30-39 15% 13% 20% 40-49 13% 9% 23% 50-64 14% 9% 26% 65+ 8% 5% 14% RACE White only 16% 20% 9% Black only 1% 2% 1% Asian only 0% 1% 0% Multiracial 44% 44% 44% Some other race only 35% 31% 44% American Indian or Alaska Native only 2% 2% 3% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander only 0% 0% 0% NATIVITY U.S. born 68% – – Foreign born 32% – – YEARS IN U.S. (among foreign born) 0-5 years – – 13% 6-10 years – – 9% 11-15 years – – 9% 16-20 years – – 14% 21+ years – – 55% CITIZENSHIP U.S. citizen 81% 100% 41% MARITAL STATUS (18 and older) Married 46% 37% 58% Divorced/Separated/Widowed 15% 14% 17% Never married 38% 49% 25% VETERAN STATUS (17 and older) Veteran 3% 4% 1% FERTILITY (among females ages 15 to 44) Females who have given birth in the past 12 months 6% 6% 8% HOUSEHOLD TYPE, BY HOUSEHOLD Married-couple household 47% 42% 53% Other family household 21% 21% 21% Non-family household 22% 26% 17% HOUSEHOLD TYPE, BY PERSONS Married-couple household 57% 56% 61% Other family household 23% 24% 20% Non-family household 8% 8% 9% IN A MULTIGENERATIONAL HOUSEHOLD, BY HOUSEHOLDS Multigenerational household 20% 16% 25% IN A MULTIGENERATIONAL HOUSEHOLD, BY PERSONS Multigenerational household 28% 26% 32%

Note: Hispanics are of any race. Family households are those with a household head and one or more persons living in the household who are related to the household head by birth, marriage or adoption. Households with a household head and an unmarried partner are only considered family households if there are other persons in the household who are related to the household head by birth, marriage or adoption. Multigenerational households are those with two or more adult generations or one that includes grandparents and grandchildren. The household population excludes persons living in institutions, college dormitories and other group quarters. Figures may not sum to 100% due to rounding.

Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of the 2021 American Community Survey (1% IPUMS).

Economic characteristics

Economic characteristics of the U.S. Hispanic population, 2021

Among U.S. Hispanics All U.S. born Foreign born MEDIAN ANNUAL HOUSEHOLD INCOME $59,000 $62,000 $55,000 EMPLOYMENT ACTIVITY (ages 16 and older) Work full-time, year-round 43% 42% 45% MEDIAN ANNUAL PERSONAL EARNINGS (ages 16 and older with positive earnings) All $30,000 $30,700 $30,000 Full-time, year-round workers $40,000 $44,000 $38,000 INDUSTRY (of employed civilians ages 16 and older who worked in the last five years) Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting 2% 1% 4% Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction 0% 0% 0% Construction 12% 7% 17% Manufacturing 10% 8% 12% Wholesale trade 2% 2% 3% Retail trade 11% 14% 8% Transportation and warehousing, utilities 7% 7% 7% Information 1% 2% 1% Finance and insurance; real estate and rental leasing 5% 6% 4% Professional, scientific, and technical services; management; administrative and support and waste management 12% 10% 13% Educational services 7% 8% 5% Health care and social assistance 12% 14% 9% Arts, entertainment and recreation 2% 2% 1% Accommodation and food services 9% 9% 9% Other services, except public administration 5% 4% 6% Public administration 4% 5% 2% OCCUPATION (of employed civilians ages 16 and older who worked in the last five years) Management, business and financial 11% 13% 9% Computer, engineering and science 4% 5% 3% Education, legal, community service, arts and media 8% 10% 5% Health care 4% 5% 2% Service occupations (personal care service, protective) 8% 9% 6% Food preparation and serving 7% 7% 7% Building and grounds cleaning and maintenance 7% 3% 12% Sales 9% 11% 6% Office and administrative support 11% 14% 7% Farming, fishing and forestry 2% 1% 3% Construction and extraction 10% 6% 15% Installation, maintenance and repair 3% 3% 4% Production 7% 5% 9% Transportation and material moving 10% 10% 11% EMPLOYMENT STATUS (of those ages 16 and older) Employed 62% 61% 64% Not employed 5% 6% 4% Not in labor force 33% 33% 32% In the Armed Forces 0% 1% 0% UNEMPLOYMENT RATE (civilians ages 16 and older in the labor force) 7% 8% 6% NO HEALTH INSURANCE COVERAGE All ages 18% 11% 32% Younger than 18 8% 7% 33% 18-64 24% 16% 36% 65 and older 4% 1% 6% LIVING IN POVERTY All ages 18% 18% 17% Younger than 18 23% 23% 29% 18-64 15% 14% 16% 65 and older 18% 16% 20% HOMEOWNERSHIP, BY HOUSEHOLDS Owner-occupied 51% 52% 49% Renter-occupied 49% 48% 51%

Note: Hispanics are of any race. The household population excludes persons living in institutions, college dormitories and other group quarters. Households are classified by the demographic characteristics of the head of the household. “Full-time, year-round workers” are defined as people ages 16 and older who usually worked at least 35 hours per week and at least 50 weeks in the past year. The share of the population ages 16 and older who are not employed differs from the unemployment rate because the share not employed is based on the total population, while the unemployment rate is based on those who are in the labor force (i.e., working or looking for work). Poverty status is determined for individuals in housing units and noninstitutional group quarters. It is unavailable for children younger than 15 who are not related to the householder, people living in institutional group quarters and people living in college dormitories or military barracks. Due to the way in which IPUMS assigns poverty values, these data will differ from those provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. Figures may not sum to 100% due to rounding.

Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of the 2021 American Community Survey (1% IPUMS).

CORRECTION (Feb. 28, 2025): In a previous version of the economic characteristics table, the note included an incorrect minimum for number of weeks of work required in the past year to qualify as “full-time, year-round” (it is 50 weeks). Figures in the table are otherwise unchanged.



Note: This is an update of a fact sheet originally published in September 2019, which former Research Analyst Antonio Flores contributed to and co-wrote.

Methodology

Pew Research Center’s fact sheets on U.S. Latinos and the accompanying blog post examine the Latino population of the United States overall and by its 17 largest origin groups – Mexicans, Puerto Ricans, Salvadorans, Dominicans, Cubans, Guatemalans, Colombians, Hondurans, Spaniards, Ecuadorians, Peruvians, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, Argentines, Panamanians, Chileans and Costa Ricans. These sheets provide detailed geographic, demographic and economic characteristics for all Latinos and for each Latino origin group. They are based on the Center’s tabulations of the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2010 and 2021 American Community Survey (ACS) and the 2000 U.S. decennial census.

The ACS is the largest household survey in the United States, with a sample of more than 3 million addresses. It covers the topics previously covered in the long form of the decennial census. The ACS is designed to provide estimates of the size and characteristics of the resident population, which includes persons living in households and group quarters. For more about the ACS, including the sampling strategy and associated error, see the 2010 or 2021 American Community Survey’s Accuracy of the Data document provided by the Census Bureau.

The specific data sources for these fact sheets are the 1% samples of the 2010 and 2021 ACS Integrated Public Use Microdata Series (IPUMS) provided by the University of Minnesota and the 5% sample of the 2000 decennial census. IPUMS assigns uniform codes, to the extent possible, to data collected by the decennial census and the ACS from 1850 to 2021. For more information about IPUMS, including variable definition and sampling error, please visit the “IPUMS Documentation and User Guide.”

Due to differences in the way in which IPUMS and Census Bureau adjust income data and assign poverty status, data provided on these topics might differ from data that are provided by the Census Bureau.

For the purposes of these fact sheets, the foreign born include those persons who identified as naturalized citizens or noncitizens and are living in the 50 states or the District of Columbia. Persons born in Puerto Rico and other outlying territories of the U.S. and who are now living in the 50 states or D.C. are included in the U.S.-born population.