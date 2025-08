Facts on Hispanics of Argentine origin in the United States, 2021

An estimated 290,000 Hispanics of Argentine origin lived in the United States in 2021, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Argentines in this statistical profile are people who self-identified as Hispanics of Argentine origin; this includes immigrants from Argentina and those who trace their family ancestry to Argentina.

Argentines are the 14th-largest population of Hispanic origin living in the United States, accounting for less than 1% of the U.S. Hispanic population in 2021. From 2000 to 2021, the Argentine-origin population increased 169%, growing from 110,000 to 290,000. At the same time, the Argentine foreign-born population living in the U.S. grew by 96%, from 85,000 in 2000 to 160,000 in 2021.

Argentine-origin population in the U.S., 2000-2021 U.S. Argentine population Note: Figures greater than 1 million are rounded to the nearest 100,000; other figures greater than 100,000 are rounded to the nearest 10,000; figures that are less than or equal to 100,000 and greater than 25,000 are rounded to the nearest 5,000. Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of the 2000 census (5% IPUMS) and the 2010 and 2021 American Community Surveys (1% IPUMS). Argentine-origin population in the U.S., 2000-2021 U.S. Argentine population Year Total U.S. born Foreign born 2000 110,000 25,000 85,000 2010 240,000 90,000 150,000 2021 290,000 130,000 160,000 Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of the 2000 census (5% IPUMS) and the 2010 and 2021 American Community Surveys (1% IPUMS). Note: Figures greater than 1 million are rounded to the nearest 100,000; other figures greater than 100,000 are rounded to the nearest 10,000; figures that are less than or equal to 100,000 and greater than 25,000 are rounded to the nearest 5,000.

The following key facts compare demographic and economic characteristics of the Argentine-origin population in the U.S. with the characteristics of U.S. Hispanics and the U.S. population overall. They are based on Pew Research Center tabulations of the 2021 American Community Survey.

Immigration status

Among Hispanics in the U.S., 32% are foreign born, compared with 54% of U.S. Argentines.

53% of foreign-born Argentines have been in the U.S. for over 20 years, and 59% of foreign-born Argentines are U.S. citizens.

Educational attainment

20% of U.S. Hispanics ages 25 and older have obtained at least a bachelor’s degree, compared with 46% of Argentines.

Among Argentines 25 and older, the U.S. born are more likely than the foreign born to have a bachelor’s degree or higher (55% vs. 43%).

Income

Among U.S. Hispanics, the median annual personal earnings for those ages 16 and older was $30,000, compared with $40,000 for Argentines.

Looking at full-time, year-round workers, U.S. Hispanics overall earned less than Argentines ($40,000 vs. $62,000).

Poverty status

The share of U.S. Hispanics who live in poverty (18%) is greater than among all U.S. Argentines (7%).

7% of U.S.-born Argentines live in poverty, as do 8% of foreign-born Argentines.

Homeownership

The rate of homeownership among U.S. Hispanic households (51%) is lower than the rate for Argentine households (62%).

Among Argentine households in the U.S., homeownership rates are lower for those headed by a U.S.-born household head than a foreign-born household head (59% vs. 63%).

Top states of residence

The Argentine population is concentrated in Florida (23%), California (20%), New York (10%), Texas (8%) and New Jersey (6%).

Age

The median age of all U.S. Hispanics (29.5) is lower than that of Argentines (38.5) and the U.S. population (37.8).

Marital status

U.S. Hispanics ages 18 and older are less likely to be married (46%) than Argentines (54%).

Among Argentines ages 18 and older, those who are foreign born are more likely to be married than U.S.-born Argentines (61% vs. 42%).

Fertility

6% of U.S. Hispanic females ages 15 to 44 gave birth in the 12 months prior to the July 2021 American Community Survey. The rate for Argentine females was 4%.

Language

72% of U.S. Hispanics ages 5 and older speak only English at home or speak English at least “very well,” compared with 78% of Argentines.

Meanwhile, 67% of Hispanic adults are English proficient, compared with 75% of Argentine adults.

Note: This is an update of a fact sheet originally published in September 2019, which former Research Analyst Antonio Flores contributed to and co-wrote.

Methodology

Pew Research Center’s fact sheets on U.S. Latinos and the accompanying blog post examine the Latino population of the United States overall and by its 17 largest origin groups – Mexicans, Puerto Ricans, Salvadorans, Dominicans, Cubans, Guatemalans, Colombians, Hondurans, Spaniards, Ecuadorians, Peruvians, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, Argentines, Panamanians, Chileans and Costa Ricans. These sheets provide detailed geographic, demographic and economic characteristics for all Latinos and for each Latino origin group. They are based on the Center’s tabulations of the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2010 and 2021 American Community Survey (ACS) and the 2000 U.S. decennial census.

The ACS is the largest household survey in the United States, with a sample of more than 3 million addresses. It covers the topics previously covered in the long form of the decennial census. The ACS is designed to provide estimates of the size and characteristics of the resident population, which includes persons living in households and group quarters. For more about the ACS, including the sampling strategy and associated error, see the 2010 or 2021 American Community Survey’s Accuracy of the Data document provided by the Census Bureau.

The specific data sources for these fact sheets are the 1% samples of the 2010 and 2021 ACS Integrated Public Use Microdata Series (IPUMS) provided by the University of Minnesota and the 5% sample of the 2000 decennial census. IPUMS assigns uniform codes, to the extent possible, to data collected by the decennial census and the ACS from 1850 to 2021. For more information about IPUMS, including variable definition and sampling error, please visit the “IPUMS Documentation and User Guide.”

Due to differences in the way in which IPUMS and Census Bureau adjust income data and assign poverty status, data provided on these topics might differ from data that are provided by the Census Bureau.

For the purposes of these fact sheets, the foreign born include those persons who identified as naturalized citizens or noncitizens and are living in the 50 states or the District of Columbia. Persons born in Puerto Rico and other outlying territories of the U.S. and who are now living in the 50 states or D.C. are included in the U.S.-born population.