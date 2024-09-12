2. U.S. Latinos’ views of ‘Latinx’ and its use

In addition to exploring awareness and personal use of “Latinx” among U.S. Hispanics, the November 2023 survey also asked those familiar with the term if it should be used to describe the Hispanic population overall and if that use should be more widespread.

Most Latinos who are aware of the term Latinx say it should not be used to describe the U.S. Hispanic or Latino population (75%). Strong majorities share this view across many demographic subgroups of U.S. Latinos. Still, there are some differences by demographic characteristics.

By gender

29% of Hispanic women say Latinx should be used to describe the Hispanic or Latino population.

Fewer Hispanic men say the same (18%).

By age

29% of adults ages 18 to 29 say Latinx should be used, while 11% ages 65 and older say the same.

By political party

28% of Democrats say it should be used to describe all U.S. Hispanics, while 13% of Republicans say the same.

By Afro-Latino identity

37% of Afro-Latinos say Latinx should be used, a higher share than among Latinos who do not identify as Afro-Latino (22%).

By sexual orientation

40% of lesbian, gay or bisexual adults say Latinx should be used to describe the Hispanic or Latino population, twice the share who say the same among straight adults (20%).

Do Hispanics view more widespread use of Latinx as a good or bad thing?

Hispanics are more likely to have a negative than a positive view of people in general using Latinx more often.

About a third who have heard of the term (36%) say people using Latinx more often is a very or somewhat bad thing. Substantially fewer (12%) say this is a somewhat or very good thing. Yet 38% say it is neither and 14% are not sure.

Additionally, women, young adults, Democrats, and lesbian, gay or bisexual Latinos who are familiar with Latinx are less likely than their counterparts to say an increase in the use of the term is a bad thing.

By gender

27% of women say an increase in the use of Latinx is a somewhat or very bad thing.

Men are more likely to say the same (44%).

By age

30% of adults ages 18 to 29 say more use of Latinx is a bad thing, while 41% of adults ages 50 and older say the same.

By political party

25% of Latino Democrats say more use of Latinx is a bad thing.

By comparison, 58% of Republicans say it is a bad thing.

By sexual orientation

Lesbian, gay or bisexual Latinos are split on their views of more widespread use of Latinx: