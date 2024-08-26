The American Trends Panel survey methodology

The analysis in this report is based on 4,527 registered voters who responded to two different American Trends Panel (ATP) surveys. Wave 146 was conducted April 8-14, 2024, and Wave 151 was conducted Aug. 5-11, 2024. The full methodology for Wave 146 can be found here. The full methodology for Wave 151 can be found here.

Weighting

The data for the analysis in this report was weighted following the same procedure as for the full Wave 151 sample but applied to only those respondents who also completed Wave 146.

First, each panelist begins with a base weight that reflects their probability of recruitment into the panel. Because only a subsample of panelists was invited to participate in Wave 146, these weights were adjusted to account for differential probabilities of selection.

This weight was then calibrated to align with the population benchmarks identified in the accompanying table and trimmed at the 1st and 99th percentiles to reduce the loss in precision stemming from variance in the weights. Sampling errors and tests of statistical significance take into account the effect of weighting.

The following table shows the unweighted sample sizes and the error attributable to sampling that would be expected at the 95% level of confidence for different groups among respondents to both Wave 146 and Wave 151.

Sample sizes and sampling errors for other subgroups are available upon request. In addition to sampling error, one should bear in mind that question wording and practical difficulties in conducting surveys can introduce error or bias into the findings of opinion polls.

© Pew Research Center 2024