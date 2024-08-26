The Political Values of Harris and Trump Supporters

This spring, Pew Research Center conducted a major study of American political values. This survey examined the public’s views of topics including immigration, race and ethnicity, government, family, gender identity, religious values, and foreign policy. Reports released earlier this year looked at these attitudes among supporters of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump – then the likely major-party nominees for president.

Because the Pew Research Center interviews the same adults over time using the online American Trends Panel, for this analysis we are able to link respondents’ voter preferences across multiple surveys. As a result, we can analyze results from the spring survey by vote preferences collected in a more recent August survey – when we asked voters about their preference in the presidential contest between Donald Trump, Kamala Harris and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

This analysis uses responses from 4,527 registered voters who took both surveys. The values survey was conducted April 8-14, 2024. The vote preference survey (support if the presidential election were held today) was conducted Aug. 5-11, 2024.

Everyone who took part in these surveys is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses who have agreed to take surveys regularly. This kind of recruitment gives nearly all U.S. adults a chance of selection. Surveys were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. The results are weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other factors. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.

Refer to the original reports (linked in the text of this report) for the full toplines. Here is the survey methodology for this analysis.