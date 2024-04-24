4. Joe Biden’s approval ratings

Americans’ ratings of Joe Biden’s job performance remain more negative than positive and have been largely stable over the last year: Today, 35% of Americans approve of his performance, while 62% disapprove.

Trends among Democrats

About two-thirds of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents (65%) approve of Biden’s job performance. This is a modest improvement from January, when 61% of Democrats approved of his job performance. However, Biden’s job rating among Democrats remains lower than it was in the first year of his administration.

Trends among Republicans

Just 6% of Republicans and Republican leaners approve of Biden’s job performance. This is essentially unchanged over the last several years.

Biden’s job approval among demographic groups

While Biden’s job rating continues to differ by race and ethnicity, education, and age, majorities in most groups disapprove of his performance.

Race and ethnicity

Majorities of White (66%), Hispanic (63%) and Asian (57%) Americans disapprove of Biden’s job performance.

Black adults’ ratings are more positive than negative: A narrow majority of Black adults (55%) say they approve of Biden’s job performance, a modest improvement from earlier this year. (In January, 48% of Black adults approved of Biden.)

Age

Younger adults’ evaluations of Biden continue to be more negative than older adults’ ratings. About four-in-ten Americans ages 50 and older (39%) approve of his job performance, compared with 34% of those 30 to 49 and 28% of adults under 30.

Education

Majorities of adults who have a four-year college degree (61%), some college experience (66%), or a high school diploma or less education (66%) say they disapprove of Biden’s job performance. Ratings among those with a postgraduate degree are more evenly divided (52% approve, 47% disapprove).