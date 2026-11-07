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A First Look at Polling Performance in 2026

The most common question pollsters hear around election time is “Who’s going to win?” A close second in 2026 was “Are the polls going to be wrong again?” As final vote tallies come in, it’s clear that preelection polls captured the direction of this year’s election while generally understating the size of Democratic Party’s advantage.

From our research

3.1 million

The number of people in the U.S. who identify as Middle Eastern or North African by ancestry.

The estimated size of the MENA population increases to 5.2 million when considering other characteristics, like birthplace, language and family relationships.

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