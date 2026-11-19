The Briefing

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In today’s email:

Featured story: McClatchy turns to AI after local newspaper layoffs

McClatchy turns to AI after local newspaper layoffs New from Pew Research Center: How do the audiences of news sources differ based on how engaged they are in public life?

How do the audiences of news sources differ based on how engaged they are in public life? In other news: Hundreds of thousands protest in Czechia over proposed public media funding change

Hundreds of thousands protest in Czechia over proposed public media funding change Looking ahead: Democrats’ relationship with new media ahead of the 2028 presidential election

Democrats’ relationship with new media ahead of the 2028 presidential election Chart of the week: The most engaged Americans are overrepresented in some news outlets’ audiences

🔥 Featured story

McClatchy is turning to artificial intelligence tools to bolster its newsrooms after cutting staff earlier this year. The parent company behind local newspapers including the Miami Herald and the Kansas City Star told employees this month that its business model was no longer sustainable, citing decreased website traffic and fewer paid subscribers. Instead, McClatchy will increasingly embrace an “AI-native operating model,” which has already led to disputes with reporters earlier this year.

In a Pew Research Center survey conducted in 2025, over half of Americans (56%) said finding out AI was used in a news article would make them feel less confident about what they learned, while only 7% said this would make them feel more confident.

And in a 2024 survey, Americans were five times more likely to predict that AI would have a negative impact than a positive impact on the news people get in the U.S. over the next 20 years. A majority (59%) expected that AI would lead to fewer journalism jobs in that time.

🚨 New from Pew Research Center

How Americans engage in public life varies based on where they get news. A new Pew Research Center analysis from the Pew-Knight Initiative matches responses from adults who took two surveys: one about which sources they get news from and another about how they engage in public life. This analysis shows how people in four different civic engagement groups are represented in the audiences of 30 national news sources, versus how they’re represented in the American public overall.

📌 In other news

📅 Looking ahead

As the Democratic Party looks ahead to the 2028 presidential election, politicians and media figures are recognizing the role that new, independent media will play. An article from Semafor looks at new media outlets like Zeteo and More Perfect Union, as well as Twitch streamers like Hasan Piker, as increasingly powerful players in the left-leaning political world – so much so that Democratic hopefuls for the 2028 nomination are reaching out to some outlets for interviews.



Young Democrats may be especially reachable through independent media. A 2026 Pew Research Center survey found that younger Democrats are less likely than older Democrats to say they trust information from national news organizations and more likely than older Democrats to trust the news they get from social media. Younger Democrats are also more likely than their older counterparts to say they at least sometimes get news from podcasts – 36% of those ages 18 to 49 say this, compared with 25% of those ages 50 and older.

📊 Chart of the week

Americans who are most engaged in public life – who we call “Mobilizers” – make up a disproportionately large share of many news outlets’ audiences, according to the new analysis from the Pew-Knight Initiative. Just 9% of all U.S. adults are Mobilizers, compared with 19% of those who regularly get news from Axios and 18% of those who regularly get news from The Atlantic, among other examples.

Audiences of print and digital news sources that focus on politics are somewhat more civically engaged than Americans overall Among U.S. adults who regularly get news from each source, % who are Mobilizers Note: Respondents were shown a list of 30 sources and asked which they had heard of. Then they were asked which of those sources they regularly get news from (digitally or otherwise). Engagement groups come from a cluster analysis that sorted Americans into four groups based on their responses to 19 questions about political activity, civic involvement, religious attendance and attention to news. Refer to the methodology for details. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted March 10-16, 2025. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Audiences of print and digital news sources that focus on politics are somewhat more civically engaged than Americans overall Among U.S. adults who regularly get news from each source, % who are Mobilizers Mobilizers Axios 19 The Atlantic 18 The Hill 16 Politico 16 NPR 16 Tucker Carlson Network 16 HuffPost 15 Newsmax 15 PBS 15 The Daily Wire 14 U.S. adults 9 Download data as .csv Note: Respondents were shown a list of 30 sources and asked which they had heard of. Then they were asked which of those sources they regularly get news from (digitally or otherwise). Engagement groups come from a cluster analysis that sorted Americans into four groups based on their responses to 19 questions about political activity, civic involvement, religious attendance and attention to news. Refer to the methodology for details. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted March 10-16, 2025. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

👋 That’s all for this week.

The Briefing is compiled by Pew Research Center staff, including Naomi Forman-Katz, Christopher St. Aubin, Emily Tomasik, Joanne Haner, and Sawyer Reed. It is edited by Michael Lipka and copy edited by Anna Jackson.

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