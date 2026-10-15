The Briefing

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Featured story: Turkish police raid offices of major TV news channel

Turkish police raid offices of major TV news channel New from Pew Research Center: Online community and connection in America

Online community and connection in America In other news: Justice Department investigates TV networks after Trump pool coverage pause

Justice Department investigates TV networks after Trump pool coverage pause Looking ahead: How ABC News is responding after acknowledging reporting errors

How ABC News is responding after acknowledging reporting errors Chart of the week: Why some Americans don’t use AI chatbots

🔥 Featured story

Turkish police this week raided the headquarters of Halk TV, halting live broadcasts and appointing a new administrator to oversee one of the few Turkish news channels that airs criticism of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. While the government said it is investigating the network’s chairman for financial crimes, critics see it as another move by Erdoğan’s administration to silence dissent.



Our 2024 cross-national survey found that an overwhelming majority of Turkish adults (91%) say it’s very or somewhat important that the media can report the news without government censorship in their country. But about half said the Turkish media are not very free (24%) or not at all free (25%) to report the news.



Four-in-ten supporters of Erdoğan’s government said the Turkish media are completely free to report the news, compared with only 7% of nonsupporters.

🚨 New from Pew Research Center

A new Pew Research Center survey from the Pew-Knight Initiative finds that nearly four-in-ten U.S. adults say they are part of an online community – a share that rises to about half among young adults. These communities are found on social media, discussion forums, messaging apps and in online video games.



For some, online communities are deeply valuable parts of their lives. They widely offer information, advice or experiences people say they can only get online. At the same time, these benefits sit alongside doubts about making genuine connections over the internet. About half of Americans question whether online relationships can be as meaningful as those formed in person.

📌 In other news

📅 Looking ahead

ABC News removed and later republished an investigation into defense contractors’ connections to President Donald Trump’s family after the network acknowledged errors in the original report. ABC initially said the story had been published prematurely, but its republished version cited errors related to company investments, government contracts and event timelines.



A recent Pew Research Center study from the Pew-Knight Initiative asked Americans what they think should happen if a U.S. news organization publishes false information. Americans overwhelmingly expect news organizations to acknowledge inaccurate reporting: 81% of U.S. adults say the news organization should issue a public correction in all, almost all or most cases.



Smaller shares think that the U.S. government should require the story to be taken down (44%), that it should fine the organization (32%) or that the outlet should fire the journalist who reported the story (30%).

📊 Chart of the week

About half of U.S. adults say they do not ever use AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini or Copilot, according to a Center survey conducted earlier this year. We asked people in this group about their reasons for not using AI chatbots. Most non-users cite a lack of interest, concerns about their personal information and a lack of trust in chatbots to give accurate information as reasons they don’t use these products.

Lack of interest, concerns around privacy and accuracy are common reasons why people don’t use chatbots Among U.S. adults who say they do not ever use AI chatbots, % who say the following is a reason why Note: Figures may not add up to NET value due to rounding. Those who did not answer or said “Not a reason” are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Lack of interest, concerns around privacy and accuracy are common reasons why people don’t use chatbots Among U.S. adults who say they do not ever use AI chatbots, % who say the following is a reason why Major reason Minor reason NET Not interested in using them 60% 23% 83% Concerned about how their personal information will be used 54% 24% 79% Don’t trust them to give accurate information 45% 30% 76% Don’t know how to use them 29% 26% 55% Think others will judge them for it 3% 11% 14% Download data as .csv Note: Figures may not add up to NET value due to rounding. Those who did not answer or said “Not a reason” are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

👋 That’s all for this week.

The Briefing is compiled by Pew Research Center staff, including Naomi Forman-Katz, Christopher St. Aubin, Emily Tomasik, Joanne Haner and Sawyer Reed. It is edited by Michael Lipka and copy edited by Anna Jackson.

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